It’s a little bit hard to express yourself in the pants or capris you wear, but what you slip over the top, often says it all. Whether you’re in the mood to look daring and sexy, you’re looking to exude a professional demeanor, or you just want to be comfy in a classic t-shirt, we all need a selection of perfect plus size shirts to do the trick.

From classy button downs, to sassy camis and tanks, and almost everything in between, we’ve rounded up the best of the best, to give you the kind of wardrobe basics that will carry you through the whole year. While I’ve skipped the best tunics in this review, you can click here for a list of those I simply couldn’t live without.

When you want to dress up your jeans, or dress down your skirts and slacks for business casual day, we’ve got perfect pops of color, and fun designs that will do just that. And if you’re just looking to bolster your collection of basics, for layering or wearing alone, we’ve got lots of those too. Check out all of our plus size fashion favorites from dresses and swimsuits, to lingerie and sports bras in some of our other plus size posts. But when it’s what’s on top that counts, you’ll find lots of fun options in this list of the Top 20 Best Plus Size Tops, Shirts, Tanks & Tees.

Best Plus Size Tops 1. Karen Kane Women’s Plus Size Layered Crossover Top

Whether you wear it with jeans or a skirt, this woven silky crepe pullover plus size top can dress up any other garment with ease. It features an elegant faux wrap crossover front, and a lulti-layered detail that creates the elbow length sleeve. This sweet shirt has a scoop neck that’s modest enough for work and playful enough for play. This pretty pink blouse is made of 100 percent easy care polyester, so even though the manufacturer recommends dry cleaning, a gentle wash cycle will clean it perfectly. If your looking for a similar crossover style, but in a bit fancier fabric, the Lace Overlay Asymmetric Top from Karen Kane is a real beauty, and it is elegant enough for special occasions. The sheer lace double layer top is another beautiful option for evening wear over slacks or a skirt.

Price: $99

2. Best Sweet & Sexy Top: Lucky Brand Women’s Plus Size Eyelet Off the Shoulder Top

Since off the shoulder shirts continue to be a super hot look, this Lucky Brand off the shoulder peasant top scores big points for style and a simply adorable look. The tonal eyelet details give this plus size top extra femininity, while the self tie shoulder straps give another hint of softness and sweetness. These straps are wide enough to easily hide your bra straps, so bare shoulders don’t have to mean a bouncing bust. The elasticized shoulder ruffle keeps this shirt snug in all the right places, and acts as a bit of a sleeve so your arms have a bit of coverage. If you’re more comfortable covering your arms while leaving your shoulders bare, there’s a similar Lucky Brand top with sleeves that fall just above the wrists. The Cold Shoulder Crochet Top features a playful, sheer crocheted yoke, and elbow length sleeves to compliment the bare shoulder look.

Price: $99

3. Calvin Klein Women’s Plus Size V-Neck Bell Sleeve Blouse

I absolutely love the simplicity of this solid V-neck long sleeve top. The cool contrast piping shows of its awesome billowy bell sleeve details and makes it little more fancy than your standard play shirt. Naturally, I was sucked in by the color too – twilight seems like a super romantic choice for an evening out. This plus size top looks terrific with jeans, but imagine how fine it would look with a white pencil skirt and some chunky sandals.

Price: $89.50

4. Torrid Floral Paisley Cold Shoulder Top

Give ’em the bold, cold shoulder in this super cute plus size top. While many shirts claim the cold shoulder name, this style has its own sassy definition, with slit sleeves that reveal just a titillating hint of skin. The black jersey knit is so cozy, soft and stretchy, it feels almost like jammies, while the floral and paisley print is straight out of a bohemian dream. The strappy V back is a sexy added accent that looks especially pretty with an up do. This adorable plus size shirt comes in sizes up to 5X, or a 30/32. For a more traditional cold shoulder approach that’s equally appealing an a lot more bare, the Knit & Floral Print Cold Shoulder Top delivers a strappy look with a sexy sheer shoulder ruffle of black chiffon with a blooming beautiful floral print. A black knit cold shoulder top simply sizzles with body flattering, drapey rayon and spandex fabric and a bit longer sleeves for more coverage.

Price: $42.90

5. Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Lace-Trimmed Cotton Top

The eye catcher here are the pin tucked pleats in the front of this pretty plus size top. Lace detailing adds a nice feminine touch that’s pretty without being prudish. With a more clearly defined fit through the bodice, the relaxed fit on the bottom offers a generous, airy feel. Cute and comfy, this shirt falls comfortably to your thighs, and just covers your bum. The scoop neck is somewhat modest, and the short lace trimmed sleeves and armholes are designed for comfortable movement. This sweet shirt comes in sizes up to 5X, or 40W. Since we’re diggin’ on the pin tucked pleats, another long top delivers that special design element, with more of a shift style and eyelet embellishments. It’s made with soft cotton jersey, for swingy movement and total comfort. Depart from the solid colors with a pretty print plus size top that features a pin tuck pleated yoke in front, and a stylish mandarin collar.

Price: $24.77 – $34.77 (Up to 34 percent off MSRP)

Best Plus Size Shirts 6. Best Flannel Shirt: Dickies Women’s Plus Size Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt

If you’re a country girl like me, you’ve gotta have at least a few plaid flannels in the closet to rock with jeans and your cowboy boots. If you’re a city chick, country wear is now go to chic. With a shaped hem and a fit that’s been crafted just for women, long sleeve flannel plus size shirt is an everyday classic. With a dozen different color options, it’s a great way to add pizazz to your wardrobe. Made from 100 percent cotton flannel, the fabric is double brushed for extra comfort, plus it will keep you warm no matter what your day brings. Another cool design feature is left chest pocket, which is cut to exactly match the body fabric, meaning it won’t stand out like a beacon on your bustline, because it subtly blends into the plaid pattern. It comes in sizes up to 3X, or 26-28W. The Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Plus Size Flannel Plaid Long Sleeve Shirt has a slightly different cut, and less fitted, more flowy feel. If you love to rock the plaid flannel, but you aren’t in love with a more man-styled shirt design, a plaid flannel empire waist tunic might be just the look you’re after.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

7. Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Seersucker Shirt

There’s nothing quite as cool and crisp as the look and feel of seersucker. This perfectly proper plus size shirt is great dressed down with jeans or dressed up with a skirt and jacket. Button tab sleeves give you ultimate flexibility, and add a fun accent to boot. A classic cutie is a real treat in hot, humid weather, because it stays looking crisp without wrinkling. Even better, it wicks moisture away from your skin, leaving you comfy and cool from dawn to dusk, whether you’re working or playing. Back shoulder shirring and a shirt tail hem, make it perfect to wear untucked. It would look super cute layered over a camisole or tank in a contrasting color. This cool shirt comes in sizes up to 5X, or 38-40W. For a smooth look in classic cotton, the Plus Size Long Sleeve Perfect Shirt is a winner.

Price: $24.77 – $29.77 (Up to 17 percent off MSRP)

8. Best Outdoor Top: Columbia Sportswear Women’s Tamiami II Long-Sleeve Plus Size Shirt

When it comes to playing in the outdoors, this plus size shirt means business, baby. The ultimate shirt to take on the elements, this shirt is made of Omni-Wick ripstop 100 percent polyester, to keep you cool and dry quick when you’re in and out of the water. It also features Omni-Shade UPF 40 sun protection, so if you’re sun sensitive or easily burn, this shirt’s literally got your back. The simple tab sleeves mean you can convert this easily to a short sleeve shirt. It features a classic button front and a ool vented back to provide tons of air flow on hot days. Plus, it’s specially treated to protect against bacterial growth when you’re in and out of wet and humid areas. It comes in a rainbow of colors, and sizes up to 3X or 28-30W. Get this same cooling comfort in the Tamiami II Short Sleeve Plus Size Shirt. The Plus Size Bahama Short Sleeve Shirt adds vented, dual front pockets to stow essentials, and offers UPF 30 sun protection.

Price: $50

9. Caribbean Joe Women’s Plus Size Cotton Jacquard Polo

Can you ever have too many colorful and comfy polos in your closet? I don’t think so. But this polo ups the style ante with a beautiful jacquard print to give it added interest. The classic Y-neckline, accented by a four-button placket, looks great with skorts, shorts and capris on the golf course or off. In more than a dozen colors, this essential plus size shirt is a great option for those business casual days at work as well as weekend play days. It comes in sizes up to 3X, or 26-28W, and at this killer price, I’d be ordering more than one.

Price: $20.00 – $30.00 (Up to 40 percent off MSRP)

10. Best Classic Button Down: Calvin Klein Women’s Plus Size No-Iron Shirt

There’s never a been a time when a classic white dress shirt isn’t the go to option for style, especially in business. This crisp, 100 percent cotton shirt looks fantastic under a business suit, tucked into a skirt, or worn tunic style over slacks. It features a notched neckline and button front, with a single chest pocket. The cut flatters feminine curves, without looking boxy. And when it comes to easy wear and care, this beautiful plus size shirt iw machine washable and comes out of the dryer wrinkle-free, which pretty much makes it indispensible in my book. It comes in sizes up to 3X, or 22-24W. For a slightly less formal look, a long sleeve shirt with a lace yoke still looks dressy, but less boardroom.

Price: $79.50

Best Plus Size Tank Tops & Camisoles 11. Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Trapeze Tunic Tank

A great tank top is so versatile for every season. Sure it’s awesome for summer wear, but slip on a tank under your suit or over evening pants with a pashmina and you can wear them year round. This classic plus size tank top from Roaman’s wins for awesome style points that give it definition and bold looks. The mitered V-neckline adds interest to the front and the back, bringing your eyes to shirring over the bust that gives you both shape and a flowing, flattering fit. The flared bottom is comfortable and hits at mid-thigh, making this piece an adorable option with capri-length leggings for casual wear. It comes in eight bold colors, and sizes up to 6X, or 42-44W. A more casual cotton tank top features similar flattering styling, lots of color options and is offered at a super affordable price.

Price: $20.58 – $31.77 (Up to 39 percent off MSRP)

12. Best Boho Chic Tank: Avenue Women’s Tie Dye Paisley Plus Size Tank Top

This plus size tank is pure fun and play. It incorporates an always-in-style tie dye background, with an oversize paisley print for a uber-cool retro look. The hemline features a feminine lace inset, along with a fun and flirty high-low hemline that is shorter at the sides and longer in the front and back. Made from a swingy rayon and spandex blend, this sweet plus size shirt keeps its shape after a long day of fun. Just give it a quick hand wash and hang to dry, and it’s ready to wear the next time. It comes in sizes up to 30-32 Plus. For an even more fun, trendy look, this layered look tank features a sexy lace-up v-neckline with an openwork mesh overlay that’s a total eye-catcher. A pretty Paisley Lace-Up Asymmetrical Tank has equally fun detailing and pairs perfectly with shorts and capris. For a bold pop of color, and a cool graphic print, the Framed Scarf Print Sharkbite Tank is a gorgeous option.

Price: $33.40 (36 percent off MSRP)

13. Best Sexy Cami: Torrid Floral Chiffon Babydoll Cami Top

You’ll look cute as a doll in this plus size camisole style babydoll top. A grey garden that’s worth tending to, this floral print chiffon babydoll is reminiscent of a lovely Asian art piece. It eases any shapely concerns due to the intricate binding that complements your bust. A smocked back keeps the fit stylish, while adjustable straps mean they’ll actually stay on your shoulders. The sheer chiffon top has a slip underlay to keep your comfort level at an all time high. For a taste of the island life, the Pineapple Print Tulip Back Chiffon Tank Top goes great with anything summer, from cutoffs to cute bermudas. For a sexy, strappy look with a hint of boho chic, the Tie Dye Print Georgette Cross Front Tank Top adds cool retro tie dye print to the mix.

Price: $38.50

14. Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Cotton Gauze Tunic Tank

It’s hard not to love our favorite summer gauze fabric. I want to wear gauze tunics, pants, dresses and more. So it’s no surprise that I’m in love with this pretty gauze peasant style plus size tank top. Three fabulous soft color options combine with soft cotton, for easy wear with flowing and sexy style. The relaxed fit body drapes well, and allows you to move freely. The tunic length offers coverage down to the upper thighs, and comfortably covers your bottom. The open notched scoop neck is feminine with a cute self tie. The armholes are designed well, for easy movement, and the straight hem features side slits for added style. This cute tank comes in sizes up to 5X, or 38-40W. The Perfect Tunic Tank offers classic tank styling in washable cotton jersey. For a simple, tuck-in tank that comes in a dozen fashionable colors, the Plus Size Perfect Tank Top works great under sweaters and jackets, or as a comfy toss on over almost any choice of pants.

Price: $29.77 – $34.77 (Up to 14 percent off MSRP)

15. Lucky Brand Women’s Plus Size Embriodered Eyelet Tank Top

There’s really nothing quite as classy as a simple black and white top. Pair it with a contrasting skirt in hot pink or a bright orange pleated number. Toss it over some denim capris, or slip it on with your cutest skort. No matter what you wear it with, you’ll always look put together. This Lucky Brand plus size knit tank top features contrast white embroidery and eyelet detailing that makes it fancy without being too over the top. This scoop neckline isn’t too low, making it a great option for workwear, and the Aztec design would look awesome with some chunky turquoise jewelry. This cute plus size tank comes in sizes up to 3X.

Price: $45.05 (9 percent off MSRP)

Best Plus Size T-Shirts 16. Avenue Women’s Grab Your Passport Graphic Tee

There’s no better way to start and end a lazy day than by wearing a cute and comfy t shirt. The key is to find one that’s not boxy or made for a man. You’re looking for something with form and fit, and in an awesome stretchy fabric that graces but doesn’t cling to your body. Well, get ready to set sail on an adventure in this globe-trotting plus size tee shirt. With fun graphics of London, Paris and New York, you’ll be ready to travel, even if it’s just to the farmers’ market. The soft scooped neckline and short sleeves are flattering and comfortable. And the modal, cotton and spandex blend mean this cute plus size top will keep its shape all day long. It comes in sizes up to 30-32 Plus. Just want to stick with the Parisian theme? The AVENUE Women’s Eiffel Tower Graphic Tee is simple, cute and comfy. For a sexy alternative, with all the comfort of a tee, but the design of a cocktail worthy top, the AVENUE Women’s Cutout Back Flutter Short Sleeve Tee shows a tantalizing hint of your back, with an alluring ladder strap style.

Price: $25 (36 percent off MSRP)

17. Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Perfect Printed V-Neck Top

Pretty color, amazing comfort and casual styling come together in this plus size top with tee shirt styling. It’s irresistible because of the imported cotton fabric that is combed until it’s extra soft. This is a perfect wardrobe essential to layer or wear by itself, and it comes in four fun color prints (although yellow is my fave) and sizes up to 5x, or 38-40W. At just a little over $13, it’s also one of the most affordable additions to your weekend playwear collection. If you prefer a round neck, over the v-neck style, the Perfect Print Crew Neck Tee is another awesome and affordable option that comes in ten different colors and prints. If you dig more detail on your tee, the Perfect Henley Plus Size Tee features a button placket front in that same cushy cotton.

Price: $13.58 (23 percent off MSRP)

18. Best Band Tee: Torrid AC/DC Logo V-Neck Plus Size Tee

Every girl needs at least one perfect band tee in basic black, and this AC/DC classic is a great choice to get your groove on for a Saturday night concert or any other cool date night. The v-neck style is casual for cruising on the highway to hell, while the rough-‘n’-tough logo will help you shake it all night long. And because it’s breathable, 100 percent cotton, you’ll stay cool no matter how much the evening heats up. This classic band tee comes in sizes up to 6, or 34-34W. If you’re more movie buff, than metal band lover, the Darth Vader Tattoo Scoop Tee will send you comfortably into the style galaxy. You’re a classic rocker, you say? Who could pass up the Rolling Stones Classic Scoop Tee, with that unforgettable Stones graphic that never gets old? And if you’re the kind of woman who’s more likely to sass, than charm, the Something Sarcastic Scoop Tee might be just the plus size top that’s all you, baby.

Price: $34.90

19. Best Comic Tee: Wonder Woman DC Comics Plus Size T-shirt

You can do it all, and when you sport the Wonder Woman logo you’re proclaiming it proud and loud. Whether you’re headed out on a power walk with your women friends, or you’re just lounging on a lazy Saturday morning, this cute plus size tee shirt is soft, thin and lightweight for super comfy wear. The distressed logo styling give it a vintage appeal and the longer length nicely covers your bum. This great comic Tee comes in sizes up to 3X. The Disney Plus Size T-shirt features all your favorites from Minnie and Mickey to Goofy and Donald Duck, all in a pretty hot pink. And if you’re simply a softie at heart, you’d love the Disney Happy Winnie The Pooh Plus Size T-shirt that just oozes sweetness.

Price: $15.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

20. Best Pajama Tee: Dreams & Co. Women’s Plus Size T-Shirt Lounger

We all love to wear our favorite old t shirts to bed, but what if you could get a plus size tee that was just made for sleeping? This cute lounger from Dreams & Co. delivers the best of both worlds in a lounger that doubles as pajamas, with all the comfort of a classic cotton tee. Of course the pockets make it a perfect choice for running around the house, and looking sort of dressed, but the sweet long tee shirt styling keeps you cozy while you’re reading the paper and sipping coffee. It comes in sizes up to 6X. The Dreams & Co. Women’s Plus Size Short Knit Sleepshirt gives you that same cute and cozy look, but it’s shorter length is more comfy for summer wear. For a doubly good deal, you can get these classic sleep tees in a two pack at a killer price.

Price: $25.77 – $28.77 (Up to 35 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.