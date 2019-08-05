10 Best Adult Superhero Costumes from DC Comics

It’s not hard to make an excuse to dress up like a superhero, but Halloween seems to be the most socially acceptable platform for doing so. Whether you are into the stealthy vigilante antihero look or the colorful caped crusader look, we have the best adult superhero costumes from the DC Universe.
Batman is one of few vigilante superheroes, who fights crime by night. His comfort in the dark and his sometimes brutal approach are what makes him a unique hero. This Batman Halloween costume is based on The Dark Knight trilogy, which is probably the coolest and grittiest interpretation of the Batman.
This costume comes with a full jumpsuit with attached hard plastic muscle chest, a tie-on utility belt, plus his unmistakable mask, cowl, and cape. If you prefer a more classic and light-hearted take on Batman, Rubie’s costumes also offers a classic Batman costume, more closely based on the 1960s TV series.
In need of a sidekick? Both versions of the costume have a matching Robin costume for your real-life sidekick.
Superman is a hero that is known for being a symbol of hope to the weak and downtrodden. The nearly invincible Kryptonian always fights for good, and is unmistakable in his blue jumpsuit and red cape. This costume comes with a sculpted chest plate to make your muscles match the Man of Steel’s. It also comes with attached boot covers, the cape, and a molded belt.
The costume’s sizes tend to run a little large, but still have accurate dimensions and colors. The color is a deep blue that matches Superman’s updated appearance in recent movies. If the classic Halloween costume seems a little hokey for you, Angel Jackets offers an awesome Man of Steel leather jacket for a different take on a classic costume. They also offer additional Superman-themed options in their Halloween Collection.
“In brightest day, in blackest night, No evil shall escape my sight.” This is the code of the Green Lantern Corps, which has enlisted a number of brave earthlings for their mission of interstellar law enforcement.
Among the best known is Hal Jordan, but there have been many characters to don this sacred identity, and the next could be you. This Green Lantern costume comes with a full jumpsuit with an included plastic muscle chest, plus attached boot tops and an eye mask. Many purchasers report that the costume is very wide, and getting the perfect fit might take some modification.
If you’re up to the task, this Halloween costume can serve as a base for a high-quality cosplay outfit. Or you can wear it once and make do with a little loose hanging fabric.
DC makes licensed props for die-hard fans, so you can definitely include the Green Lantern’s iconic ring and the source of its power, the lantern itself. Mind you, these can be made at home if you don’t want to pay the premium price.
While it was a freak accident in a forensics lab that originally made Barry Allen the fastest man alive, it was his iconic red and gold jumpsuit that made him into the Flash. This superspeed hero is has seen a recent surge in popularity by getting this Flash costume now, you’ll be the fastest to pick up the trend.
The costume includes a printed red and gold jumpsuit that comes with headpiece and boot tops. This costume won’t reduce friction and wind resistance to nothing like the real deal, but it does have a decent fit that won’t leave you looking too saggy.
Even with his badass appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Aquaman is a highly underrated superhero. His telepathy and super strength have applications outside of the sea, and he has been on so many adventures through time and space, that he is canonically considered to the founder of the Justice League.
The rippling muscles on this Aquaman costume are inspired from his modern design and come as a jumpsuit that also includes a belt, gauntlets, boot tops, and a bandolier. Don’t forget, on this one the beard and wig set are separate, but a must-have. And what is Aquaman without his mighty trident?
Some will prefer the slightly dorkier classic Aquaman costume, as they won’t be able to sell the shirtless hunk look as easily. Either one is seriously awesome.
Although you are likely to be confused for Hawkeye from The Avengers, Fans of the CW show Arrow will know your identity immediately. That’s because nobody combines the billionaire playboy persona of Batman with the archery skills of Robin Hood quite like Oliver Queen, aka the Green Arrow.
This high-quality Oliver Queen costume is handmade with real studded leather, and accurately matches the show head to toe. You get the gloves, the hooded leather vest, the leather pants and a quiver for your arrows.
While the Joker has certainly never been a hero, has he ever really been that evil? Some might say yes, but with all of the different interpretations this character has seen, the Joker is not so easy to figure out. Rubie’s Costumes offers a classic Joker ensemble, which pairs nicely with this quality latex mask.
The jacket has an attached shirt, vest, and bowtie, and comes with pants. The Joker’s cane is not included but makes a nice addition. If you are a fan of this year’s Suicide Squad, you might prefer this Joker costume, based off of Jared Leto’s interpretation. But there is no one right way to do the Joker. There are enough accessories out there to experiment, and do the costume the way you want.
If you think Batman’s sidekick Robin has always been underappreciated, Dick Grayson would agree. This is exactly why he took up the mantle of the storied Kryptonian hero to fight crime on Earth. Nightwing comes from the Teen Titan comic series and offers a new identity for everyone’s favorite sidekick.
This Nightwing costume kit is just the high-quality spandex jumpsuit, which alone might not be recognizable. For the complete outfit, you will want to add an eye mask, and his defensive weapons.
While Batman’s mentor Ra’s al Ghul originally wanted him to join the League of Shadows, Batman defied him and took up his role as Gotham’s savior. Bane, however, stayed with the League and eventually faced off with the masked bat in The Dark Night Rises.
While he is no hero, this physically crippled fighter is definitely super. This no-nonsense Bane costume kit comes with a muscle chest jumpsuit, mask, molded belt, and molded gauntlet. But if you really want to pull off Bane, you have to have the posture to match his unbreakable fighting stance. After all, this is the guy who breaks Batman’s back.
Another great option for going all out is this high-quality replica Bane Coat from Angel Jackets’ Halloween Collection. This brown distressed shearling coat looks great year-round but helps create a perfectly villainous aura for your costume with its standing collar. Admittedly, this is an easy costume to DIY too, as long as you start with a decent mask.
This year’s Suicide Squad definitely blurred the lines between heroes and villains and it also brought obscure characters like the Killer Croc back into the spotlight. This Killer Croc costume kit includes the gloves, the jacket with hoodie, and the mask. This definitely creates some awesome possibilities for group costumes too. As long as you can all work together.