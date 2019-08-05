10 Best Adult Superhero Costumes from DC Comics

Batman is one of few vigilante superheroes, who fights crime by night. His comfort in the dark and his sometimes brutal approach are what makes him a unique hero. This Batman Halloween costume is based on The Dark Knight trilogy, which is probably the coolest and grittiest interpretation of the Batman.

This costume comes with a full jumpsuit with attached hard plastic muscle chest, a tie-on utility belt, plus his unmistakable mask, cowl, and cape. If you prefer a more classic and light-hearted take on Batman, Rubie’s costumes also offers a classic Batman costume, more closely based on the 1960s TV series.

In need of a sidekick? Both versions of the costume have a matching Robin costume for your real-life sidekick.