20 Best Black Tie Wedding Dresses for Guests

Wedding season means the need for a few new dresses to wear as a wedding guest. If you’re attending a black-tie wedding, look and feel great in one of these stunning black tie wedding dresses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With sizing that goes as high as 16, this a dress for so many body types. You’ll have to be comfortable showing a little skin since this option does have a plunging neckline, but the rest of the dress is a very classic and beautiful cut. Since it’s very reasonably priced, you can spend the time making perfect for your body with some easy alterations, especially at the hem.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Given the embellishments and overall make of this dress, you might expect it to be very expensive. Luckily, it’s not. You can order this in several gorgeous colors including a green that will have you looking like a real-life mermaid if you’re into wearing bright and bold colors. Consider sizing up for a slightly looser and more comfortable fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cap sleeve gown kicks things up a notch with beautiful gold embellishments that sparkle and shine in the light. It runs true to size and the classic cut will work for a wide range of ages, since it’s not too revealing or too matronly looking. The gold and black combination makes this a great option for winter weddings, formals, or charity events. The fabric is a little bit flexible, giving it a comfortable, feel-good, fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have the budget to splurge on a dress that’s very special, this is a stunning option. Available in black or white depending on the occasion and the season, it really can be worn to any formal event. The long sleeves make this unexpectedly elegant and the v-neck isn’t too low, showing a bit of your neckline without revealing a ton of skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Red is such a wonderful and stunning color if you’re looking to make a statement. What I love most about this option is that it comes in two red colors – one darker and deeper red and then another bright and vibrant red. This makes red an option for many skin tones. It also comes in some non-red options if you’re not a fan of this color. The fabric and make of this dress are superior and we have no doubts that you’ll really love wearing it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This silhouette is super sexy but does it without being overly revealing. It has several snug layers, so you’ll need to spend a few minutes shimmy-ing it into place, but once it’s there you’ll look extraordinary. The rouching helps hide any imperfections and the one-shoulder cut makes it visually interesting. Considering sizing up one size for a better and more comfortable fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a lot of sequin gowns to choose from but this one is really something special. Not only is it affordable, perfect for an occasion where you don’t want to break the bank, but it also has unique coloring, with an ombre effect where the coloring darkens towards the bottom of the dress. There’s no doubt you’ll get tons of compliments in this special and spectacular evening gown.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A modest option for eveningwear is this beautiful dress from one of my all-time favorite designers when it comes to formal wear. You can purchase this dress in a multitude of colors, but this gorgeous champagne color is my favorite. It’s an all-season option, great for special occasions where you really want to dress to the nines. You’ll shimmer and sparkle with gorgeous sequins and embellishments throughout the dress.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to show off your curves for your next formal occasion? This dress is so flattering, with the perfect curve-hugging fit that will make you feel like a million bucks. You can use a little bit of clear double-sided tape to keep the lace in place at the neckline since it’s what really makes this dress stand out. It has the perfect amount of stretch for a very comfortable and breathable fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t have to spend a fortune on an elegant evening gown. There are many well-made options at affordable prices with jaw-dropping details like this ruffled neckline. Drawing attention to the neckline is a great way to create a figure-flattering look, especially in this beautiful and timeless black color that’s very slimming. With a little bit of spandex, this dress has the perfect amount of stretch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A black tie dress doesn’t have to be floor length. Many great options sit at this 3/4 length, showing just a little leg and providing a unique silhouette. This strapless stress is best suited for women with a smaller bust, but the width of the gown makes it a perfect option for all body types. It’s figure-flattering, a beautiful green color great for all seasons and comfortable to wear.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a unique dress that isn’t your standard sheath of ballgown? This halter neck has mock long sleeves that teeter somewhere between a shawl and sleeves. The chiffon fabric is long and flowy, creative a beautiful swaying silhouette as you walk across the room. No jewelry is necessary with this dress, with a gorgeous pearl embellished neckline as the perfect finishing touch
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a giant accent bow, this bright and cheery red dress will stand out at your next black tie event. It’s floor-length, with a large and full ball gown skirt that will make you feel so gorgeous. If the red is a bit too fiery for your taste, you can also order this dress in black. It’s available in sizes 2 through 16.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any dress with a bow detail like this is a winner. Basically, the bigger the bow, the better the dress in my book. The white and black contrast is stunning, a sophisticated look with a timeless design that you’ll want to wear again and again. Wear this with a simple strapless bra or no bra at all depending on your bust size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Black tie dresses don’t have to be boring. If you want to wear something other than black or champagne, this bold and beautiful gown is a winner. With bright and vibrant colors you might think this gown is reserved for summer weddings and events only, but the mix of deeper tones means you can wear it through all seasons. You can purchase this dress in size 2 through 18.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This dress looks like it was meant for a red carpet, hand-selected by a Hollywood wardrobe stylist. You don’t have to be an A list actress to pull this look off though. It’s unique, with stunning details on both the front and back. The lighter color is uncommon for black tie, but it totally works since the silhouette is sleek and simple.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This show-stopping dress has all of the bells and whistles you want to make an impression for your next black tie event. With an off-shoulder cut that shows your neckline, a high low hem for a unique gown, and gorgeous silky black fabric, you’ll definitely be dressed the part. It’s available in several colors and tons of sizes, accommodating women size 2-16.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This dress is awesome quality, and while it does run a little long, it can easily be altered a few inches for the perfect fit. If you prefer a dress with a bit more give, consider sizing up one size since this is meant to be a body-hugging gown. The dress is available in several lovely colors, including pink, red, periwinkle, coral and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking for a dress for a black-tie wedding, consider one element that will set your dress apart from others at the event. This organza gown has cascading tiers of fabric that make it a very flattering dress. The waist is tapered for a slimming silhouette and the black is a safe, classic color choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Velvet gowns are the perfect selection for winter black-tie events. Not only is velvet a really popular choice this year, but it provides depth and texture to an otherwise fairly basic gown. This green is gorgeous and works nicely on most skin tons. The dress is labeled as a stretch dress, something I’m always fond of. It’s comfortable, roomy, and you’ll actually be able to breathe in it.