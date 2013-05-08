36 GTA Liberty City Stories Cheats You Should Know (Updated!)

Hey! You knew there were some portable Grand Theft Auto games, right?

Here’s one of those game, a return to GTA III’s world in a game called Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories. We have a gut feeling that you’d like to run through this game with 100-percent health, a large array of weapons, and some chrome plated rides to drive around in. Seriously though…WHO DOESN’T?

We got the best cheat codes for you owners of this PS2/PSP GTA expansion, plus a video that shows you all the codes in one sitting.

You’re welcome. Now get out there and start tearing Liberty City apart with these GTA Liberty City Stories cheats you should know:

Weapon Suite #1

PS2/PSP: UP, SQUARE, SQUARE, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, SQUARE, RIGHT

Weapon Suite #2

PS2/PSP: UP, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, DOWN, LEFT, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Weapon Suite #3

PS2/PSP: UP, X, X, DOWN, LEFT, X, X, RIGHT

The Cops Don’t Want You

PS2/PSP: L1, L1, TRIANGLE, R1, R1, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE

Bring Up Your Wanted Level

PS2/PSP: L1, R1, SQUARE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, L1, R1

CARS MUST DIE!

PS2/PSP: L1, L1, LEFT, L1, L1, RIGHT, X, SQUARE

All Black Everything…for Cars

PS2/PSP: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE

All White Everything, Too

PS2/PSP: X, X, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE

$250,000 Flat

PS2/PSP: L1, R1, TRIANGLE, L1, R1, CIRCLE, L1, R1

Full Armor

PS2/PSP: L1, R1, CIRCLE, L1, R1, X, L1, R1

Get Yourself A Rhino

PS2/PSP: L1, L1, LEFT, L1, L1, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE

Chrome Plated Rides

PS2/PSP: TRIANGLE, R1, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R1, R1, TRIANGLE

ROAD RAGE!

PS2/PSP: SQUARE, SQUARE, R1, X, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE

Get A Trashmaster

PS2/PSP: TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, DOWN, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, UP, L1, L1

More Media Attention

PS2/PSP: L1, UP, RIGHT, R1, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, DOWN, X

Full Health

PS2/PSP: L1, R1, X, L1, R1, SQUARE, L1, R1

Clock Speeds Up

PS2/PSP: L1, L1, LEFT, L1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE, X

THIS GAME SURE IS FAST!

PS2/PSP: R1, R1, L1, R1, R1, L1, DOWN, X

Damn, This Is Slow

PS2/PSP: R1, TRIANGLE, X, R1, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT, RIGHT

Drive on Water

PS2/PSP: CIRCLE, X, DOWN, CIRCLE, X, UP, L1, L1

Sunny Days

PS2/PSP: L1, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R1, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, X

Clear Weather

PS2/PSP: UP, DOWN, CIRCLE, UP, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, R1

Overcast!

PS2/PSP: UP, DOWN, X, UP, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, R1

Rainy Weather

PS2/PSP: UP, DOWN, SQUARE, UP, DOWN, CIRCLE, L1, R1

Man, It’s Foggy

PS2/PSP: UP, DOWN, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN, X, L1, R1

And how could we forget those cool Easter Egg videos for the GTA games from the good folks at GTASeriesVideos?

