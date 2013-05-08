36 GTA Liberty City Stories Cheats You Should Know (Updated!)

Hey! You knew there were some portable Grand Theft Auto games, right?
Here’s one of those game, a return to GTA III’s world in a game called Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories. We have a gut feeling that you’d like to run through this game with 100-percent health, a large array of weapons, and some chrome plated rides to drive around in. Seriously though…WHO DOESN’T?
We got the best cheat codes for you owners of this PS2/PSP GTA expansion, plus a video that shows you all the codes in one sitting.
You’re welcome. Now get out there and start tearing Liberty City apart with these GTA Liberty City Stories cheats you should know:
Weapon Suite #1
PS2/PSP: UP, SQUARE, SQUARE, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, SQUARE, RIGHT
Weapon Suite #2
PS2/PSP: UP, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, DOWN, LEFT, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, RIGHT
Weapon Suite #3
PS2/PSP: UP, X, X, DOWN, LEFT, X, X, RIGHT
The Cops Don’t Want You
PS2/PSP: L1, L1, TRIANGLE, R1, R1, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE
Bring Up Your Wanted Level
PS2/PSP: L1, R1, SQUARE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, L1, R1
CARS MUST DIE!
PS2/PSP: L1, L1, LEFT, L1, L1, RIGHT, X, SQUARE
All Black Everything…for Cars
PS2/PSP: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE
All White Everything, Too
PS2/PSP: X, X, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE
$250,000 Flat
PS2/PSP: L1, R1, TRIANGLE, L1, R1, CIRCLE, L1, R1
Full Armor
PS2/PSP: L1, R1, CIRCLE, L1, R1, X, L1, R1
Get Yourself A Rhino
PS2/PSP: L1, L1, LEFT, L1, L1, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE
Chrome Plated Rides
PS2/PSP: TRIANGLE, R1, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R1, R1, TRIANGLE
ROAD RAGE!
PS2/PSP: SQUARE, SQUARE, R1, X, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE
Get A Trashmaster
PS2/PSP: TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, DOWN, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, UP, L1, L1
More Media Attention
PS2/PSP: L1, UP, RIGHT, R1, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, DOWN, X
Full Health
PS2/PSP: L1, R1, X, L1, R1, SQUARE, L1, R1
Clock Speeds Up
PS2/PSP: L1, L1, LEFT, L1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE, X
THIS GAME SURE IS FAST!
PS2/PSP: R1, R1, L1, R1, R1, L1, DOWN, X
Damn, This Is Slow
PS2/PSP: R1, TRIANGLE, X, R1, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT, RIGHT
Drive on Water
PS2/PSP: CIRCLE, X, DOWN, CIRCLE, X, UP, L1, L1
Sunny Days
PS2/PSP: L1, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R1, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, X
Clear Weather
PS2/PSP: UP, DOWN, CIRCLE, UP, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, R1
Overcast!
PS2/PSP: UP, DOWN, X, UP, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, R1
Rainy Weather
PS2/PSP: UP, DOWN, SQUARE, UP, DOWN, CIRCLE, L1, R1
Man, It’s Foggy
PS2/PSP: UP, DOWN, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN, X, L1, R1
And how could we forget those cool Easter Egg videos for the GTA games from the good folks at GTASeriesVideos?
10 Comments
Give me the cheats of liberty city
I found a working cheat here: http://tinyurl.com/cheatfile320
It gives you unlimited everything the game. It took forever to find a working cheat for this game! Hope it helps
