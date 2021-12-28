What’s in the Fortnite Crew Pack January 2022? Skin, Price & More

It’s time yet again for another Fortnite Crew Pack and this time we’ll be getting a new twist on a familiar villain in the game.

Near the end of Chapter 2, Doctor Slone popped up as one of the leaders of the IO, and with the help of Kevin the Cube and The Foundation, she was defeated. However, it looks like she has found a way to persist into Chapter 3.

While she’s not officially back as a character on the map, players do have the chance to get their hands on a new version of her as a skin.

Introducing the Snow Stealth Slone outfit, this new skin can be obtained by anybody picking up the January 2022 Fortnite Crew Pack. This will be only way for players to get her, so if you decide to skip this month, she’s gone for good.

January 2022 Crew Pack Contents

Tundra tested and I.O. approved. Equipped with the best snow survival pack the Imagined Order has to offer, Snow Stealth Slone joins the Fortnite Crew on January 1.https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/IW2rRqQbWf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 28, 2021

The Crew Pack costs $11.99 a month, and with it you’ll get a monthly allowance of 1,000 V-Bucks, exclusive cosmetics and each season’s Battle Pass if you haven’t already bought it.

Lately, Epic has been offering a Crew Legacy Set which rewards players for being long-term subscribers.

Here’s what’s included this month:

Snow Stealth Slone (Winter Sunset Variant Style)

Snow Stealth Hardcase Back Bling

Sleet Spike Pickaxe

Snow Stealth Wrap

1,000 V-Bucks

This skin will be available to subscribers beginning December 31 at 7 p.m., which is when the Item Shop resets. You might not be given the skin immediately, so just be patient if it’s not in your locker right at that time.

Getting another Slone skin might prove to be disappointing to many players, but it does show that Fortnite plans on keeping her around. At the very least, this seems to be confirmation that the IO will play a role in the game going forward.

So Long, Cube Assassin

When a new Crew Pack releases, it means bad news for what’s there already. In this case, it means the Cube Assassin skin and all of the accompanying cosmetics will be disappearing for good on December 31.

Anybody who subscribed for the pack will keep all of the cosmetics in their locker forever, but the style will no longer be obtainable to anybody who missed out.

The Crew Packs don’t always tie into what’s going on during the season, but it’s looking like December and January will both do that. Cubes played a big part in the final season of Chapter 2, and now it’s looking like Slone has an opportunity to do the same in Chapter 3.

You might remember that the very first Crew Pack featured the DC Comics hero Green Arrow, so we’ve come a long way from that. The skins have obviously been up and down throughout the course of the Crew Pack, and Doctor Slone will either be really good news or really bad news depending on who you ask.

The good thing is you can cancel the subscription at any time and decide to come back in the future.

READ NEXT: Mini Fortnite Chapter 3 Event Happens & Nobody Notices