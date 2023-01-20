11 Best Flight Simulators to Pilot at Home

At one point or another, everyone has dreamed of piloting one of those big steel birds in the sky. Though in reality, very few people end up becoming pilots to make that dream come true. Flight simulators are a great way to achieve the feeling of flying at 30,000 feet high without the extreme costs or safety concerns. Not even racing drones can provide the experience of taking off and landing at your favorite locations all across the globe.
So check out our list of the best flight simulators to find everything you need to get started in your own cockpit right from home. But if you’re more inclined to stay grounded, check out our article featuring the best racing simulators instead.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7,995.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $3,599.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $4,377.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $895.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $439.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $425.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $194.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Stempilot Pilot Pro 2 – Dual Screen Flight SimulatorPrice: $7,995.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A complete flight simulator setup.
- Comes with all the hardware you'll need.
- Comes with all the software you'll need too.
- STEMPilot curriculum included for students.
- Free truck delivery.
- Pricey.
- No motion built-in.
- One front monitor to the Stempilot Pilot Pro 3's three monitor setup.
The Stempilot Pilot Pro 2 – Dual Screen Flight Simulator is the little brother to the Stempilot Pilot Pro 3. It touts essentially all of the same great features that make the Pro 3 so incredible, but it utilizes a single monitor mount instead of three. The rig is still comprised of a robust welded steel frame with a fully adjustable seat included.
It comes with the 22-inch instrument/cockpit display. The throttle quad, rudder pedals, and yoke are all included and easily mount to the frame. An impressive 6 speaker surround sound system comes with the home flight simulator. And it all runs on an Intel Core i5 Windows 7/10 PC with a 4GB DDR5 video card that comes as part of the package.
Stempilot is both fun and educational, as it comes with a curriculum book and worksheets for student pilots. There are mission tutorials with answer keys. As well as 11 custom simulator missions that are visually and verbally tutored via a fully licensed copy of Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D software.
Find more Stempilot Pilot Pro 2 - Dual Screen Flight Simulator information and reviews here.
-
2. GTR Simulator – GTM Motion Flight Simulator CockpitPrice: $3,599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features an impressive 2DoF motion platform frame and seat.
- Monitor mounts can hold three 39-inch screens.
- Predrilled mounts are available for your Logitech flight devices.
- USB interface allows for easy software installation.
- A handful of fantastic style options.
- No controls included.
- You'll have to buy monitors separately.
- Predrilled holes for Logitech only, though additional holes can be easily added.
If you have your PC and flight hardware already, then all you need is a proper cockpit to complete the immersion. And the GTR Simulator – GTM Motion Flight Simulator Cockpit is amongst the best you’ll find on the market. Its cockpit seat induces motion by applying pressure to the pilot’s body. And by stimulating those muscles, the brain converts those signals as actual movements from the sky.
The powder-coated steel frame is cleanly finished to ensure there are no sharp edges. Mounts are predrilled to support your Logitech controls. Though it’s easy to drill additional controls to support additional hardware. A USB 2.0 port is installed to ensure software compatibility. The three monitor mounting system is VESA compatible. The included racing seat features comfortable padding and can tilt and be slide forwards and backward. And the entire rig comes with all the hardware you’ll need to get you set up and flying in no time.
Find more GTR Simulator - GTM Motion Flight Simulator Cockpit information and reviews here.
-
3. Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Cockpit: Boeing Commercial EditionPros:
Cons:
- Officially licensed by The Boeing Company.
- Features Boeing's a faux wool seat covering and blue highlights.
- Compatible with all major brands of flight electronics.
- Motion compatible.
- Offers a wide range of adjustments for comfortability.
- Authentic four-point harness and lumbar support built-in.
- Motion compatible but not included.
- No monitor mounts are built-in.
- All flight controls sold separately.
The Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Cockpit: Boeing Commercial Edition is in my opinion the best chassis-only cockpit you’ll find on the market. Officially licensed by Boeing, it features all the little details that deliver true authenticity. It comes with a faux wool seat covering and blue highlights that simulate real Boeing designs. As well as a four-point harness to make you really feel strapped in for the ride.
The rig itself is compatible with all major brands of throttles, yokes, joysticks, and rudders. You can adjust the frame in a variety of ways to ensure comfort. And there’s lumbar support built into its design as well so that you won’t get fatigued after a long virtual flight.
Next Level Racing built-in ButtKicker support so you can really feel the action – even if your cockpit doesn’t actually move. But their chassis offer motion compatibility too should you have the added accessories.
Find more Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Cockpit: Boeing Military Edition information and reviews here.
-
4. Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Cockpit: Boeing Military EditionPros:
Cons:
- Officially licensed by The Boeing Company.
- Features military-style canvas seating and military green highlights.
- Compatible with all major brands of flight electronics.
- Offers a wide range of adjustments for comfortability.
- Authentic military harness and lumbar support built-in.
- Motion compatible but not included.
- No monitor mounts are built-in.
- All flight controls sold separately.
The Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Cockpit: Boeing Military Edition is very similar to the Boeing Commercial Edition. But it has a few details that set it apart and give it a place of its own on our best flight simulators list.
The overall look of the Military Edition differs quite a bit from the Commerical Edition. Here, we have green canvas seating with military highlights. As well as a military-style harness system too.
The rig itself is sturdily designed and comes compatible with all major brands of throttles, yokes, joysticks, and rudders. You can adjust the frame in a variety of ways to ensure comfort. And there’s lumbar support built into its design as well so that you won’t get fatigued after extended military exercises.
Next Level Racing built-in ButtKicker support so you can really feel the military action – even if your cockpit doesn’t actually move. But the chassis does offer motion compatibility too should you have the added accessories.
Find more Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Cockpit: Boeing Commercial Edition information and reviews here.
-
5. DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3Price: $4,377.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- An impressive professional platform designed for commercial use.
- The entire rig moves with 3-dimenisonal pitch, roll, and yaw.
- Compatible with PCs, consoles, and VR kits.
- Can also be used a car cockpit.
- Goes through stringent Quality Assurance and sports a 1-year warranty.
- You'll have to purchase a seat separately.
- No aircraft controls come included.
- You're paying for just the Motion Simulator Platform P3 frame.
The DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 is as close to a professional flight simulator as you can probably get for your home. Designed for commercial in locales like arcades and VR centers, the P3 is high-end yet still small enough to fit within dedicated space for your home.
Unlike other home flight simulators, it’s not just the seat that moves with the P3. Instead, it sports amazing 3-dimensional movements that include pitch, roll, yaw, and drifting sensation. When you move, everything moves. Meaning you and all of your gear will be twisting and turning within the cockpit together.
This kit is one of the most intense flight simulators you can order for your home and dramatically cheaper than the all-inclusive models on our Best Flight Simulators list. If you’re a racing enthusiast, the DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 can be converted into a car cockpit as well. It’s quiet during operation. Durability is high. A SimTools Pro license is included. And the product goes through stringent Quality Assurance with a 1-year warranty before it arrives at your door.
Find more DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 information and reviews here.
-
6. Volair Sim Universal Flight or Racing Simulation Cockpit ChassisPrice: $895.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quality steel frame design that comes with a fully-adjustable seat.
- Built to hold a single 50-inch monitor or three 32-inch monitors.
- Predrilled throughout to fit all of your aviation hardware.
- Center stick mount that's predrilled for H.O.T.A.S. control.
- Adjustable and articulating keyboard and mouse tray included.
- No PC or aircraft hardware included.
- Doesn't feature motion capabilities.
- Armrests are an additional cost.
The Volair Sim Universal Flight or Racing Simulation Cockpit Chassis strives to complete your home flight simulator setup if you’ve already got your PC, monitors, and equipment covered. The Volair Sim consists primarily of a durable steel frame with a comfortable and fully-adjustable racing seat included. And it sets itself apart from many of the other best flight simulators by coming preconfigured to support a wide range of control manufacturers.
It’s monitor mounts allow for a trio of 32-inch screens or a single 50-inch display if that’s what you prefer. The avionics table allows for dual control sets and a yoke at the center. There are dual mounts to the left and right for other flight controls. And even a center stick mount that’s predrilled for H.O.T.A.S. maneuverability.
Find more Volair Sim Universal Flight or Racing Simulation Cockpit Chassis information and reviews here.
-
7. SimFab Modular Flight Simulator PitPrice: $439.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relatively inexpensive.
- A wide range of compatible accessories.
- Half a dozen style options.
- Can be used for racing simulation too.
- Metal parts come with lifetime warranty.
- Assembly tools included.
- No monitor mounts.
- Only the frame included.
- No motion capabilities.
If you have everything you need other than a cockpit itself, the SimFab Modular Flight Simulator Pit is a great option. The rig features a frame that holds your yok, throttle, and rudder pedals. There’s also a seat lift kit to ensure proper sizing. All the hardware you’ll need comes with it for easy installation. And all of its metal parts are even backed by SimFab’s lifetime warranty.
You certainly won’t have to worry about any compatibility issues. The company promises no issues with Logitech, Honeycomb, Turtle Beach, and CH Products yokes, throttle quadrants, and rudder pedals. But you’re not limited to just those, as the Modular Flight Simulator Pit lists a wide array of products that will fit its chassis just fine.
Find more SimFab Modular Flight Simulator Pit information and reviews here.
-
8. Volair Sim Avionics PanelPrice: $425.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives your flight simulator another level of authenticity.
- Designed to be easily compatible with Saitek/Logitec Pro Flight Instruments.
- Easily attaches to Volair Sim chassis setups.
- Just for aesthetics. No hardware included.
- Preconfigured for Saitek/Logitec controls only.
- A little expensive but worth it for those looking for an authentic experience.
The Volair Sim Avionics Panel isn’t traditional flight simulator equipment. It doesn’t come with controls or panels. Instead, it strives to be an avionics panel so that your home flight simulator can look as professional as possible.
The panel is high-quality as it’s hand-stitched and padded while delivering carbon-fiber look glare shield. It easily connects to your Volair Sim’s chassis. And it’s preconfigured to pair perfectly with the Saitek/Logitec Yoke and all Saitek/Logitec Pro Flight Instruments. It works nicely with a triple monitor setup. And it just overall gives your home flight simulator a more professional and elegant feel to it.
Find more Volair Sim Avionics Panel information and reviews here.
-
9. Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke SystemPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Serves as an essential starting point for our home flight simulator setup.
- High-quality equipment.
- Compatible with the vast majority of predriled simulation rigs.
- You'll need to purchase rudders and other equipment to fully complete your set.
- A desk or chassis will be needed to serve as your cockpit.
- Monitors and PC will obviously be needed too if not already owned.
If you’re just beginning to put your home flight simulator set up together, you’re going to need some controls. Thankfully,, Logitech makes that simple by pairing a yoke and throttle together within their Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System.
The yoke is comprised of a sturdy stainless steel shaft and precision bearings to deliver fantastic control. It boasts an LCD screen to deliver statistics and a 3 port USB hub for connections.
The throttle is fully detachable and programmable so that it can be set up as you please. That way you can configure your flaps, mixture, pitch, and throttle as you like. It features a trio of axis lever throttles. And all told, there are 14 button controls.
To properly finish your gear setup, you’ll likely want to get yourself a few more pieces of equipment. A complete set would also include the Logitech G PRO Flight Rudder Pedals, the Logitech G Pro Flight Multi Panel, the Logitech G Pro Flight Radio Panel, as well as the Logitech G Pro Flight Switch Panel. If you’re going for complete simulation, consider picking them all up.
-
10. Logitech G X52 H.O.T.A.S. Pro Flight Control SystemPrice: $229.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Illuminated buttons with a cool LCD screen built-in too.
- Stick touts a highly accurate dual-spring centering mechanism.
- Joystick offers 3D twist if you prefer it and a lock if you don't.
- Adjustable throttle modifies tension to your liking.
- Grip adjustment system offers 5 different settings for comfortability.
- Customization software modifies your inputs to match your preferences.
- Software is reportedly tough to use.
- Doesn't have the RGB color options of the X56.
- Doesn't have the VR focus that the X56 does.
The joystick features a precision centering mechanism. Thus there’s constant spring force on the X and Y axis to improve control.
If you’re looking for supplemental H.O.T.A.S. controls to enjoy alongside the Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System, the Logitech G X52 H.O.T.A.S. Pro Flight Control System is the way to go. It touts illuminated buttons on both the stick and throttle. And there’s a great LCD screen built into the throttle as well that adds to the device’s overall immersion.
The throttle also has resistance adjustments and detents afterburner and idle positioning. A 5 position adjustable handle ensures that the stick is comfortable regardless of hand size. And with software that allows for fully programmable controls, you’ll always be able to customize your setup to your liking.
Find more Logitech G X52 H.O.T.A.S. Pro Flight Control System information and reviews here.
-
11. Wheel Stand Pro SPrice: $194.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very inexpensive compared to other setups.
- Stable, portable, adjustable, and easy to stow.
- Quick release clamps ensure quick and simple adjustments.
- Controls not included.
- Specifically designed for the Saitek Pro Flight/Cessna Yoke System.
- You'll need a chair that pairs comfortably with the set.
If you’ve got your flight gear with a comfortable seat and just need something to mount your controls on, the Wheel Stand Pro S should be just what you need. It’s designed to fit the popular Saitek Pro Flight/Cessna Yoke System. so compatibility is promised there. Quick-release clamps are utilized so that adjustments are easily made without the hassle of tough to twist knobs. The stand is foldable and portable so that it’s easy to store. And it’s adjustable to comfortably accommodate pilots of all heights.
Is Microsoft Flight Simulator Good?
Microsoft Flight Simulator has been one of the best pieces of simulator software since its debut in November of 1982. There have been many iterations over the years, with the latest simply entitled Microsoft Flight Simulator which took off in 2020. If you have Xbox Game Pass, you can download it for free as part of your subscription.
This newest version of the software provides incredible real-world graphics, a wide diversity of aircraft to pilot, as well as realistic and difficult-to-navigate weather conditions. It's a heck of an experience for veterans and novice virtual flyers.
What About X-Plane 11?
Attempting to rival Microsoft for the best flight simulator software is Laminar Research's X-Plane 12. The latest version of the software was initially launched in September 2022. It's designed for both professional and hobby use and offers a slew of customization options.
The software sets itself apart by running on an aerodynamic engine dubbed the blade element theory. This strategy allows the software to compute aerodynamic forces in real time. Thus allowing for X-Plane to model complex aircraft designs which include rockets, helicopters, rotorcraft, and tilt-rotor craft.
Online multiplayer is also featured within X-Plane 12. There's also a world editor to edit airports. The FAA allows pilots to log flight training hours within the profession-licensed version of the game if they have a proper simulator. And users even have the ability to design their own aircraft for use within the title via the included Plane Maker and Airfoil Maker software.
What is the Best Flight Simulator for PC?
So with all the above information in hand, what is the best flight simulator on our list? It's a bit of a convoluted answer. If you have a chair and flight equipment and just need a high-level chassis, the DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 is quite impressive. The commercial-grade simulator platform sports 3-dimensional movement that will have you feeling your aircraft's pitch, roll, and yaw.
However, if you're looking for a complete setup from top to bottom, you sure heavily consider the Stempilot Pilot Pro 2 Dual Screen Flight Simulator. It has everything you'll need - everything. The chassis, chair, PC, monitors, software, flight controls, and even a curriculum come included. It's as all-in-one as it gets as far as home flight simulators go.
What's the Best Flight Simulator for iPhone?
We get it - some of these flight simulator setups can get pretty pricey. So if you don't need anything extravagant, why not try out some of the best flight simulators on iPhone? You can get started with what's already in your pocket.
Mobile Marketing Reads published a list of the 10 Best Flight Simulators on iOS recently. It gives a bunch of options that should satisfy casual gamers looking to get up into the sky. Some of which are free of charge to give them a try.
What About the Best Flight Simulator on Android?
Android users have some great options too as far as mobile flight simulators go. Mobile Marketing Reads have you covered there too with their piece covering The 5 Best Flight Simulators on Android. It may not be as extensive as the iPhone and iPad options, but with Xbox Cloud Gaming you can always stream Microsoft Flight Simulator while on the go.