11 Best Flight Simulators to Pilot at Home

But if you're more inclined to stay grounded, check out our article featuring the best racing simulators instead.

At one point or another, everyone has dreamed of piloting one of those big steel birds in the sky. Though in reality, very few people end up becoming pilots to make that dream come true. Flight simulators are a great way to achieve the feeling of flying at 30,000 feet high without the extreme costs or safety concerns. Not even racing drones can provide the experience of taking off and landing at your favorite locations all across the globe.

Is Microsoft Flight Simulator Good?

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been one of the best pieces of simulator software since its debut in November of 1982. There have been many iterations over the years, with the latest simply entitled Microsoft Flight Simulator which took off in 2020. If you have Xbox Game Pass, you can download it for free as part of your subscription.

This newest version of the software provides incredible real-world graphics, a wide diversity of aircraft to pilot, as well as realistic and difficult-to-navigate weather conditions. It's a heck of an experience for veterans and novice virtual flyers.

What About X-Plane 11?

Attempting to rival Microsoft for the best flight simulator software is Laminar Research's X-Plane 12. The latest version of the software was initially launched in September 2022. It's designed for both professional and hobby use and offers a slew of customization options.

The software sets itself apart by running on an aerodynamic engine dubbed the blade element theory. This strategy allows the software to compute aerodynamic forces in real time. Thus allowing for X-Plane to model complex aircraft designs which include rockets, helicopters, rotorcraft, and tilt-rotor craft.

Online multiplayer is also featured within X-Plane 12. There's also a world editor to edit airports. The FAA allows pilots to log flight training hours within the profession-licensed version of the game if they have a proper simulator. And users even have the ability to design their own aircraft for use within the title via the included Plane Maker and Airfoil Maker software.

What is the Best Flight Simulator for PC?

So with all the above information in hand, what is the best flight simulator on our list? It's a bit of a convoluted answer. If you have a chair and flight equipment and just need a high-level chassis, the DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 is quite impressive. The commercial-grade simulator platform sports 3-dimensional movement that will have you feeling your aircraft's pitch, roll, and yaw.

However, if you're looking for a complete setup from top to bottom, you sure heavily consider the Stempilot Pilot Pro 2 Dual Screen Flight Simulator. It has everything you'll need - everything. The chassis, chair, PC, monitors, software, flight controls, and even a curriculum come included. It's as all-in-one as it gets as far as home flight simulators go.

What's the Best Flight Simulator for iPhone?

