7 Best Xbox One Racing Wheels: Compare, Buy & Save

With so many great racing games on the platform (Forza 7, Forza Horizon 4, Project CARS, etc), it’s probably about time you get yourself an Xbox One racing wheel. These peripherals are clutch (pun intended) for those that love racing games. And steering wheels make a great addition to any game room.
These racing wheels make games feel that much more realistic, and with games like Forza 7 going for the ultimate realistic driving experience, you’re going to want to have the most realistic gameplay possible. Here are the best Xbox One racing wheels:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $116.13 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $95.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $62.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter BundlePrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive 900-degree steering.
- Dual-motor force feedback.
- Includes H-style six-speed shifter.
- Stainless steel pedals.
- Hand-stitched leather wheel cover.
- LED RPM indicator.
- High quality construction.
- High quality comes with a higher price.
- No programmable buttons.
- Racing with a controller will never feel right again.
This Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter Bundle is probably the best Xbox One racing wheel on the market. And if you have an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, it’s compatible with those consoles too. Because it’s a bundle, it comes with both the wheel and pedals. As well as the professional style six-speed shifter that’s “H” styled for smooth transitions.
The wheel itself sports dual-motors that allow for realistic force feedback. Construction of the Xbox racing wheel is high end, featuring a hand-stitched leather wheel cover, solid steel ball bearings within the wheel shaft, and durable stainless steel pedals and paddle shifters. The front of the wheel sports easy-to-access controller buttons, D-pad, and paddle shifters. And there are even LED indicators that signal exactly how high your RPMs are for shifting purposes.
Turning the G920 is just like a real race car, as the wheel offers 900-degree steering which amounts to two and half rotations. And if you’re planning to expand your setup into a proper racing simulator, the Logitech G920 is designed to be compatible with a variety of racing mounts.
Find more Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter Bundle information and reviews here.
-
2. Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing WheelPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 900-Degree Force Feedback
- Quality
- Weight
- Comparatively Pricey
- Un-impressive looking
- Only Black Available
The Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel is one of the best Xbox One racing wheels out there. Although its look is rather simplistic and plain-looking, this wheel comes PACKED with ultimate features you’ll absolutely love while playing your favorite racing games.
For example, it has a leading 900 degrees of full force feedback, and it uses a mixed belt-pulley and gears system, as well as a metal ball-bearing axle for the ultimate in realism. The steering wheel, itself, uses an ergonomic design so you can drive comfortably for long stretches, without tiring your hands.
The TMX is super easy to use with the Xbox One, as it’s Xbox One certified and plug and play. Meaning, you can just plug it into your Xbox and you’re ready to race in mere moments.
Find more Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel information and reviews here.
-
3. Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing WheelPrice: $116.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Textured Rubber Grips
- 240 Degree Rotation
- Adjustable Angle for Pedals
- Easy to Set up
- Requires Sturdy Desk or Table
- Some Users Reported Jammed Buttons
- Only Red Color Option Available
As far as the best-looking Xbox One peripherals are concerned, the Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Wheel is certainly in the running. It’s covered in black and red, with the red being textured rubber grips. It has optimum comfort and is 28 cm in diameter (making it a 7/10 replica of the actual Ferrari Spider’s racing wheel).
It has adjustable steering sensitivity so that you can find the right feel for your driving and an automatic centering feature. It rotates 240 degrees and gives players unrivaled precision. It comes with a pedal set featuring a wide footrest. The angle of the pedals can be adjusted, and the brake pedal has progressive resistance to ensure realistic racing sensations.
Buy the Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel here.
-
4. PXN V3II Race Steering WheelPrice: $95.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great pricepoint.
- Slick looking design.
- Sports dual-motor force feedback.
- Should be compatible with all of your systems.
- Limited to 180-degree turning.
- Shifter is pretty basic.
- Pedals seem a bit cheap.
The PXN V3II Race Steering Wheel is one sick-looking rig. It screams cool with its orange and black tones. And it’s comfortable too thanks to its soft rubber grip.
The Xbox One racing wheel features dual-motor force feedback. It comes with a shifter right next to the wheel. Non-slip pedals come included with the racing rig. Seven suctions cups are placed on the bottom for stability, as well as a c-type fixer for added support. And PXN states the wheel is compatible with the majority of consoles and PCs out there, so gamers can utilize it on more than just their Xbox One.
Find more PXN V3II Race Steering Wheel information and reviews here.
-
5. Subsonic Drive Pro GS 700 Sport Racing WheelPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3-shift gearstick included.
- Dual vibration motor gives it a realistic feel.
- Programmable buttons.
- Multi-platform compatibility.
- Cheaper pricepoint than most.
- Limited to 270-degree wheel spins.
- Components comprised primarily of plastic.
- Suction cups could dislodge from desks during intense moments.
If you have a few more bucks to burn, the Subsonic Drive Pro GS 700 Sport Racing Wheel is a pretty good upgrade over its little brother. It comes with a 3-shift gearstick included. It touts a dual vibration motor that helps deliver an authentic feel. The wheel can turn up to 270-degrees. And programmable buttons are available to help provide custom inputs for your various needs.
The racing wheel is compatible with a variety of consoles and PCs. A trio of sensitivity modes are built-in so that you can switch between arcade, pro, and expert. It’s’ designed with a curved bottom so that it fits well in your lap. Or, you can use the six suction cups to help secure it to a desktop or table.
Find more Subsonic Drive Pro GS 700 Sport Racing Wheel information and reviews here.
-
6. HORI Racing Wheel OverdrivePrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted HORI Brand
- Good Size & Weight
- Price
- Unimpressive Look
- Only One Color Option
- No Frills
HORI is well-known for their amazing Nintendo Wii U controllers inspired by the classic GameCube controller, but they also have plenty of other gaming accessories worth noting. The HORI Racing Wheel One for Xbox One is officially licensed by Microsoft. It has paddle shifters and rubber grips for a realistic driving experience. The wheel centers itself, too.
It might not look as cool as anything other companies put out — it’s just all black — but it gets the job done. It has programmable buttons for customization and analog foot pedals with a large base for stability. It’s cheaper than most though, so there’s no force feedback or any rumble. Still, it gets the job done if you want a steering wheel in your hand instead of a controller.
-
7. Subsonic Racing Wheel UniversalPrice: $62.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive.
- Pedals come included.
- Programmable keys included.
- Padle shifters only.
- Pedals are a bit small.
- Must be wired to game controller and console.
If you’re looking for a cheap entry-level Xbox One Racing wheel, the Subsonic Racing Wheel Universal is a good place to start. It comes with foot pedals and shifters are built into the back of the wheel. Programmable keys are included on the front, allowing you to customize your experience. There are a trio of sensitivity modes so that you can adjust the wheel to fit whatever style of game you’re playing. And five suction cups are included on its base so that you can secure it to various surfaces.
Find more Subsonic Racing Wheel Universal information and reviews here.
Best Steering Wheel for Xbox One
While Thrustmaster has great options, the title of the best steering wheel for Xbox One has got to go to Logitech. Their G920 racing wheel is just top of the class across nearly every category.
It sports incredible build quality, touting a leather wheel, stainless steel pedals, and an authentic H-styled shifter. Authenticity is high level too, with a 900-degree turning radius, dual-motor force feedback, and even LED lights to indicate your RPMs.
The G920 might set you back more than the other options available. But if you splurge on it, you know you're getting the best steering wheel for the Xbox One.
Xbox One Steering Wheel Cheap
If you want to get a solid Xbox One steering wheel cheap, your best option is likely to go with the officially licensed HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive. It was specifically designed for Xbox players, as it's compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10.
It touts a 270-degree turning radius. Foot pedals are included and paddle shifters are built into the rear. A sturdy clamp is included to secure it to your tabletop or desk. And there are programmable buttons and profiles so that you can switch your settings between various games and players.
Xbox One Driving Simulator
For those looking to go all out and get an Xbox One driving simulator set up in their home, check out our article on the Best Racing Seats & Simulators. It breaks down great options to find an impressive racing setup for your home. And the Logitech G920 should be compatible with pretty much all of them.
Xbox One Racing Games
There is a slew of fantastic Xbox One racing games readily available to those just picking up an Xbox One racing wheel. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is a recent release that gamers are loving. But of course, being Xbox, you have to heavily consider your new rig to be primarily a Forza steering wheel with Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 4 at your fingertips. Each of which are included with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.