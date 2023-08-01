7 Best Xbox One Racing Wheels: Compare, Buy & Save

This Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter Bundle is probably the best Xbox One racing wheel on the market. And if you have an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, it’s compatible with those consoles too. Because it’s a bundle, it comes with both the wheel and pedals. As well as the professional style six-speed shifter that’s “H” styled for smooth transitions.

The wheel itself sports dual-motors that allow for realistic force feedback. Construction of the Xbox racing wheel is high end, featuring a hand-stitched leather wheel cover, solid steel ball bearings within the wheel shaft, and durable stainless steel pedals and paddle shifters. The front of the wheel sports easy-to-access controller buttons, D-pad, and paddle shifters. And there are even LED indicators that signal exactly how high your RPMs are for shifting purposes.

Turning the G920 is just like a real race car, as the wheel offers 900-degree steering which amounts to two and half rotations. And if you’re planning to expand your setup into a proper racing simulator, the Logitech G920 is designed to be compatible with a variety of racing mounts.