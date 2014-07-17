‘Timberman’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Timberman!

1. Stay in the Pocket By Finding Your Rhythm

• The best way to keep cutting down some trees is by developing a comfortable rhythm.

• It pays off immensely when you keep your chopping activity in tune with your tapping groove. Approach playing this game as if you’re playing a heated round of Dance Dance Revolution. Stay on beat and you’ll chop it up successfully every time.

2. Keep Your Eyes Peeled on What’s Ahead

• As you’re chopping down trees, you should make sure you divert your eyes on what’s to come at certain times.

• You should always stay in tune with those approaching tree branches, which ends your chopping session once your Timberman get hit by one.

3. Pay Attention to the Timer

• In order to keep up your chopping, you have to make sure the timer doesn’t completely empty.

• Remember these key tips – the faster and more consistently your taps are, the more the time will refill.

• As you amass a higher score and level up, the timer will begin to decrease a lot faster than usual. This means you have to make a concerted effort to speed up your tapping and chopping.

4. The Best Way to Keep Track of Those Incoming Branches

Gamezebo.com told players how to properly avoid the many branches that come their way:

• To keep playing you need to avoid the branches — that much is obvious after your first play. But keeping track of more than just the next branch that might kill you will really help you maximize your speed. If there are no branches in your column visible, hammer that screen with your thumb as fast as you can until it changes. If you’re about to switch columns, see if you can time out how many openings you have before you have to switch back.

5. Change Up Chopping Rhythm and Speed Once You Score Above 200

• We’ve already told you that your winning ways will come from developing a steady rhythm, watching those dangerous tree branches and staying in tune with the timer.

• A key method to remember about your chopping score is this – your chopping rhythm should come in at a slow to medium rate when your score is below 200. And once your score reaches 200 and above, this is when you should quickly adapt and speed up your chopping rate.

6. Higher Scores, More Chops = More Unlocks

• Your overall score on a stage or your total number of chops through the entire game determine what you’ll unlock.

• You can either try to score as high as possible or just make it a habit to chop consistently during the course of your hours-long play sessions.

7. Your Score Will Unlock The Following New Clothes and Characters

• At certain score limits, you’ll walk away with some unlockable characters for future play. Check out the character unlock guide below and you’ll know how many successful chops it takes to earn them all:

– Green Shirt: Score 100 Points or Chop 1000 Trees

– Baldhead: Score 200 Points or Chop 3000 Trees

– Trapper: Score 300 Points or Chop 5000 Trees

– Jason: Rate the game

– Mr. Tree: Score 500 Points or Chop 30,000 Trees

– Olaf: Score 600 Points or Chop 50,000 Trees

– President Obama: Score 550 Points Three Consecutive Times

– Lazy Bird: Score 700 Points Three Consecutive Times

8. Common Sense Says to Stop Playing When Your Mood Starts to Escalate

• Timberman is similiar to Flappy Bird and games like it in the sense that they should both be played while you’re in a calm, comfortable mood.

• You’ll notice that your continuous tapping and chopping will go a lot better when you’re not incredibly hyped. Stay cool and you’ll keep on winning.

9. The Best Way to Avoid Those In-Game Ads

• Timberman does feature some in-game ads, which may grow annoying since they tend to pop up and take up some much-needed space on your screen.

• You can play the game without getting bothered by these ads just by playing it with your Wi-Fi connection turned off.

10. If Your Device is Covered With a Screen Protector, Take it Off Before You Play

WriterParty.com noted that players with mobile device screen protectors are better off removing them before they playing:

• If you have a screen protector on your phone, remove the protector temporarily in order to allow for the highest sensitivity possible for the screen. With screen protectors on it’s too easy to miss a tap or two and lose the round.