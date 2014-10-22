‘Clash of Clans’: Top Tips & Cheats for Dragons

Clash of Clans Dragon

Find out the best methods for this Clash of Clans troops guide that delves into the best methods needed to use your army of Dragons!

Dragon (Area Splash 0.3 Tile Radius Ground and Air Troop)

Clash of Clans Dragon

• Dragons are powerful flying unit types that hit their max level at level 4. They have the ability to taking out both ground and air troops once they’re airborne. Dragons tend to attack whatever’s in their vicinity, plus they can do dish out ranged/splash damage.

• Do your best to take down any air defenses before you send out your squad of dragons. You should make sure that your Dragons are partnered up with other types of air troops (such as Ballon troops, for example).

• Putting them within the confines of your Clan Castle is a also a smart option if you need a strong unit type for your personal castle.

Check out the statistics for Dragon troops by level on the next page!

Clash of Clans Dragon

• Level 1

– Damage Output per Second: 140
– Damage per Attack: 210
– Health: 1,900
– Elixir Cost for Training: 25,000
– Elixir Cost for Research: 0
– Research Time: 0
– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 0

• Level 2

– Damage Output per Second: 160
– Damage per Attack: 240
– Health: 2,100
– Elixir Cost for Training: 30,000
– Elixir Cost for Research: 2,000,000
– Research Time: 7 days
– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 5

• Level 3

– Damage Output per Second: 180
– Damage per Attack: 270
– Health: 2,300
– Elixir Cost for Training: 36,000
– Elixir Cost for Research: 3,000,000
– Research Time: 10 days
– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 6

• Level 4

– Damage Output per Second: 200
– Damage per Attack: 300
– Health: 2,500
– Elixir Cost for Training: 42,000
– Elixir Cost for Research: 8,000,000
– Research Time: 14 days
– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 8

4 Comments

Miranda

Dragons are indeed an amazing troop to use and they can be put at test during war raids. However, do note that level one dragon is pretty weak and air defences really need to be down to get 100% damage during any raid. Great post, keep it up and hope to see a Lava Hound tip and cheat soon!

Fred

