‘Clash of Clans’: Top Tips & Cheats for P.E.K.K.A’s

Find out the best methods for this Clash of Clans troops guide that delves into the best methods needed to use your army of P.E.K.K.A’s!

P.E.K.K.A (Melee Ground Troop)

• The P.E.K.K.A samurai/robot unit is the final troop you’ll gain access to within your standard Barracks. This powerhouse can dish out an amazing amount of damage and also soak up a ton of hits thanks to its strong armor. It takes a lot of Elixir to spawn these troops, so make sure you have enough to put two of them on the field.

• Two P.E.K.K.A’s have the ability to tear down most buildings or troops in just a few hits. Keep your eyes out for Hidden Telsa defensive buildings since they can do double damage to these troop types.

• Well, at least you know what it takes to defeat these troop types. Don’t try to catch them in any Spring Traps or any traps for that matter.

Check out the statistics for P.E.K.K.A troops by level on the next page!

• Level 1

– Damage Output per Second: 240

– Damage per Attack: 600

– Health: 2,800

– Elixir Cost for Training: 30,000

– Elixir Cost for Research: 0

– Research Time: 0

– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 0

• Level 2

– Damage Output per Second: 270

– Damage per Attack: 675

– Health: 3,100

– Elixir Cost for Training: 35,000

– Elixir Cost for Research: 3,000,000

– Research Time: 10 days

– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 6

• Level 3

– Damage Output per Second: 300

– Damage per Attack: 750

– Health: 3,500

– Elixir Cost for Training: 40,000

– Elixir Cost for Research: 6,000,000

– Research Time: 10 days

– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 6

• Level 4

– Damage Output per Second: 340

– Damage per Attack: 850

– Health: 4,000

– Elixir Cost for Training: 45,000

– Elixir Cost for Research: 7,000,000

– Research Time: 14 days

– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 8

• Level 5

– Damage Output per Second: 380

– Damage per Attack: 950

– Health: 4,500

– Elixir Cost for Training: 50,000

– Elixir Cost for Research: 8,000,000

– Research Time: 14 days

– Laboratory Level Required for Research: 8