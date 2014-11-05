‘Clash of Clans’ Cheats: Top Tips for Wizard Towers

Check out these essential methods and make sure you apply the best placement/usage of Clash of Clans’ Wizard Towers!

Wizard Tower (Defensive Building)

• Wizard Towers reach their most powerful level at level 8. These towers cast splash damage spells that can kill both ground and air troops. Place several of these around your Town Hall and also drop a few Mortars around your Wizard Towers for extra defense. Wizard Towers are also a great defense when it’s placed near your Storage structures. Destroying these towers means you’ll need to put ‘em down with Archers or huge Barbarians.

• Wizard Towers can wipe out Goblins pretty fast and in a hurry, so you better make sure you have a few of those towers set up next to your Gold/Elixir storage containers. It’s also a viable option to place Wizard Towers in all corners of your fort. That way, the beginning horde of raiding troops that come up to your Walls will get zapped.

• Here are the Town Hall levels and available number of Wizard Towers that come with each upgrade:

– Town Hall 1: 0

– Town Hall 2: 0

– Town Hall 3: 0

– Town Hall 4: 0

– Town Hall 5: 1

– Town Hall 6: 2

– Town Hall 7: 2

– Town Hall 8: 3

– Town Hall 9: 4

– Town Hall 10: 4

Check out the level-by-level statistics of Clash of Clans’ Wizard Towers on the next page!

• Level 1

– Damage Output per Second: 11

– Damage Output per Shot: 14.3

– Health: 620

– Coins Cost: 180,000

– Build Time Length: 12 hours

– Experience Gained: 207

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 5

• Level 2

– Damage Output per Second: 13

– Damage Output per Shot: 16.9

– Health: 660

– Coins Cost: 360,000

– Build Time Length: 1 day

– Experience Gained: 293

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 5

• Level 3

– Damage Output per Second: 16

– Damage Output per Shot: 20.8

– Health: 690

– Coins Cost: 720,000

– Build Time Length: 2 days

– Experience Gained: 415

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 6

• Level 4

– Damage Output per Second: 20

– Damage Output per Shot: 26

– Health: 720

– Coins Cost: 1,280,000

– Build Time Length: 3 days

– Experience Gained: 509

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 7

• Level 5

– Damage Output per Second: 24

– Damage Output per Shot: 31.2

– Health: 760

– Coins Cost: 1,960,000

– Build Time Length: 4 days

– Experience Gained: 587

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 6

– Damage Output per Second: 32

– Damage Output per Shot: 41.6

– Health: 800

– Coins Cost: 2,680,000

– Build Time Length: 5 days

– Experience Gained: 720

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 8

• Level 7

– Damage Output per Second: 40

– Damage Output per Shot: 52

– Health: 840

– Coins Cost: 5,360,000

– Build Time Length: 7 days

– Experience Gained: 777

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 9

• Level 8

– Damage Output per Second: 48

– Damage Output per Shot: 62.4

– Health: 880

– Coins Cost: 6,480,000

– Build Time Length: 10 days

– Experience Gained: 929

– Town Hall Level Requirement: 10