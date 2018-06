‘Mortal Kombat X’: The Fatalities You Need to Know

FINISH HIM! Tear up your opponents the proper way by using these Fatalities for your favorite characters in Mortal Kombat X. The final button to hit applies to Xbox players first and PlayStation players second. Make sure you check out each page for the Fatality you need to utilize in battle. FIGHT!

Alien

– Fatality 1: Down, Down, Left, Right, A or X (Close-Range)

– Fatality 2: Left, Right, Down, Right, X or Square (Mid-Range)

Bo’ Rai Cho

– Fatality 1: Down, Down, Left, Right, X or Square (Close-Range)

– Fatality 2: Left, Right, Down, Y or Triangle (Close-Range)

Cassie Cage

– Fatality 1: Right, Down, Left, Right, X or Square (Mid-Range)

– Fatality 2: Down, Right, Down, Left, B or Circle (Close-Range)

D’Vorah

– Fatality 1: Left, Right, Left, A or X (Mid-Range)

– Fatality 2: Right, Left, Right, Y or Triangle (Close-Range)

Ermac

– Fatality 1: Right, Down, Down, Up (Mid-Range)

– Fatality 2: Down, Up, Left (Mid-Range)

Erron Black

– Fatality 1: Down, Left, Right, Down, X or Square (Mid-Range)

– Fatality 2: Left, Right, Left, Right, Y or Triangle (Far-Range)

Ferra/Torr

– Fatality 1: Right, Left, Right, Left, A or X (Close Range)

– Fatality 2: Down, Left, Right, Left, Left (Mid-Range)

Goro

– Fatality 1: Left, Right, Down, B or Circle (Close-Range)

– Fatality 2: Left, Down, Down, Up (Close-Range)

Jacqui Briggs

– Fatality 1: Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Y or Triangle (Close-Range)

– Fatality 2: Right, Down, Left, B or Circle (Close-Range)