‘Earthcore: Shattered Elements’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Earthcore: Shattered Elements.

1. Elements are Elementary

• Card duels in Earthcore are based on a simple mechanic, just like in the rock-paper-scissor game. Fire (red) burns Earth (green), Earth absorbs Water (blue) and Water extinguishes Fire. These basic rules are always true and keeping them in mind can sometimes bring victory in the most difficult situation. Oh, there’s also a fourth element called Dust. Cards can be turned into it with certain skills. Dust loses to all elements.

2. Take the Risk If You Dare

• There’s only one value on Earthcore’s cards. It’s called Risk and it’s different from attack or mana point: if your card loses an elemental duel, then the Risk value from your card hits you back! Of course, this works both ways – when you win, your enemy loses an amount of health points equal to their cards’ Risk value. The stronger the card, the more powerful its skills, the higher its Risk value. Better skills mean you can deal more damage or turn the situation on the table, but also higher chances to lose health points if your card doesn’t win the basic elemental duel. Like they say: no Risk, no fun.

3. Align With The Right Faction

• After the tutorial missions in Earthcore you need to align your hero with one of three factions:

– The Myth Keepers: mages who mastered powerful spells

– The Tempest Riders: rogues specialized in deception and treachery

– The Iron Brotherhood: warriors relying on brute force

Choosing the faction affects your deck and decreases the Risk value of your faction cards. Picking one side doesn’t mean that you can’t possess cards from other factions; they just have a standard Risk value on them. You can also change the faction at any time to adjust to a new strategy. It’s easy to check which card is aligned with which faction: there’s a faction icon in the bottom left corner of every card.

4. Double The Trouble!

• Battles are played in three columns, from left to right. In the heat of the battle the middle column on Earthcore’s table can become crucial for the match, because of the Risk multiplier that’s placed there. The Risk multiplier points to a different player every turn and doubles the damage, which can be very painful… especially when there’s a pile of deadlocked cards raising the total Risk value. Sometimes a single targeted attack on the middle column can turn the tide of the battle! Luckily, players are not completely defenseless, as special skills can move the Risk multiplier to another column or change its direction.

5. Always Read The Descriptions

• Earthcore has a lot of small details to be discovered. Instant skills that activate when the card is placed on the table, passive skills that work in the background, chants which can be placed (along with their card) in a special slot next to the table. If you don’t read the card description you may not notice some combos until too late!

6. Craft Your Own Cards!

• You don’t have to play only with cards you win. You can also make your own! There are two types of cards in Earthcore. Recruit cards of different rarity (paper, bronze, silver and gold) possess only one special skill. Hero cards are more powerful as they can own up to three skills, which you can transfer from the recruit cards during Card Crafting. Crafting can take some time but gives players almost unlimited possibilities in combining skills on hero cards. Each new skill raises the Risk value of the card, but can help achieving victory on the table. You can have combos that allow you, for example, to move your card on the table, change its element to defeat opposite card and finally turn the Risk multiplier to your opponent.

7. There’s No Single Best Card in Earthcore

• There are hundreds of thousands skill combinations in this game. This means that each player will probably have a unique deck with unique Hero cards. Even the developers of the game don’t know all available skill combinations yet! Every player who creates a new combination will become famous, their nickname immortalized and visible to everyone who craft this combination from that moment on.

8. Balance Your Deck

• Even the most powerful deck, should be balanced not to get an unpleasant surprise when you draw a random card. At lower levels, it’s good to balance the deck based on the number of cards per element. Later, make sure your deck has cards with a mix of low and high Risk. Further on, crafted cards will guide your balancing. Decks can be built to deal direct damage with skills and avoid elemental duels changing cards’ elements or turning enemies’ cards into dust. It’s good to pay attention to what cards other players use, and copy the best ideas.

9. Two Currencies But No “Pay-To-Win”

• Gold is the basic currency in Earthcore. Players can earn it by completing single-player missions, gaining new level, as a reward in multiplayer or in the lottery. Gold can buy booster packs and fund the crafting of new hero cards. Diamonds are a premium currency which can be bought with real money or gained by completing some missions. Diamonds are essential to buy new avatars and can also be used instead of gold, but you won’t need them to unlock levels or other additional content.

10. Looking for More Cards, Gold and Diamonds?

• Cards are everything in Earthcore. The basic way to get new cards is completing single-player missions or multiplayer matches, or you can buy booster packs. Sometimes before spending gold on a new booster pack it’s better to play a few more duels instead. For those looking for more gold there’s a feature called the Gold Doubler. It’s activated after some missions and it doubles all gold gained in the game for 24 hours, but can also be reset every day with a small fee. Finally, check the Card Lottery, where players can exchange unwanted cards for gold and diamonds. Results are random but you can try your luck again and again.