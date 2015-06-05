‘FarmVille: Harvest Swap’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for FarmVille: Harvest Swap.

1. Create a Crate!

• Harvest Swap allows you to match four fruits and veggies, two-by-two to form crates. These crates allow you to swipe in eight directions to harvest crop chains of any length! This is particularly valuable when collecting a specific colored crop.

2. Barrels of Fun

• Complete the elusive 5-crops-straight match to create a barrel. Swap any crop and clear the board of that fruit or veggie! Use it wisely: if you’re looking to collect one particular type of crop, make sure you have a handful of them on the board before throwing them into the barrel.

3. Pair a Barrel With a Blast

• An L-shaped match of 5 crops turns the corner crop into a “prized” crop that blasts the next time it’s matched. Throw one of those crops into a barrel, and watch the blasts across the board!

4. Don’t Stop Till They Drop

• Dedicated players will tell you that Level 52 is a doozie! To drop hammers to the bottom of the board (or other “ingredients” like butter, flour and eggs, and even diamonds!), utilize your match-4 crops that vertically eliminate a row.

5. Spray It, Then Play It!

• As you advance through the levels, you’re able to collect water droplets, and when you collect enough, a helpful farm hand will give your crops a quick spray. Crops that you’re trying to collect will increase in value, so be strategic with your swaps. If you have a barrel at your disposal, wait until the crops have been sprayed down to make your move!

6. Make Room for More Crops!

• Some levels will incorporate special matching: for example, match enough carrots for bunnies to come and expand the playing board. This is key for making sure you meet your crop quota!

7. Keep Your Special Crops Together

• If you have two special crops next to one another, you don’t even need to match-3! Swap them with one another to create a massive impact and get fruits and vegetables into your baskets.

8. Weather the Storm and Sun!

• For the first time in FarmVille, Harvest Swap incorporates seasonal challenges, like your crops freezing over. Pay attention to not only your crop count, but also whether you need to need to eliminate ice or mud from the board as well.

9. Let the Bunnies Do Their Job Before You Make Another Match

Gamezebo.com let players know just how useful the aid of the game’s hungry bunnies can be:

Always call on the bunnies when you have the option. Expanding the game board makes matching much easier. There’s an added bonus to letting your fluffy friends bound around, however: There’s a chance that letting them do so will help things fall into place once their job is done. So when the rabbits are eating, don’t touch any pieces unless it’s a huge jackpot like a five-piece match. When the rabbits are finished, everything will shift into their new spots and you may get a some great matches without having to use up a move.

10. Take. Your. Time.

TouchTapPlay.com made sure players knew one of the most important tip of all – be patient in the way you approach this mobile puzzler: