‘Rush of Heroes’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Rush of Heroes.

Redeem $5 (150 Runes) Code – heavyroh

To Redeem the gift codes, click on: Avatar (top left corner) > system settings > Redeem gift code

Valid for the first 10,000 players!

1. Level Up Your Heroes!

• Hero level and player level are different. As your player level increases, pay attention to your Heroes’ levels as well. To level up your Hero, you can bring them along with you in battles. You can also use items such as EXP Potions and Cheese to level up your Heroes quickly. Check your Bag – Useable section periodically to see when you have received these items.

2. Level Up to Unlock New Features

• You can level up through playing Instances, Daily Quests, and consuming Stamina. By leveling up, you are granted access to exciting features such as Arena, Guilds, Shop, Outlands, Professions, and more. Remember to use your Clear Tickets for fast and instant clears. The higher your VIP level the more clear tickets you get. Remember to play Elite Instances to collect rare Hero Shards.

3. Join a Guild for Additional Benefits

• You can join a guild at level 10. Being in a Guild gives you access to the Guild Shop, Guild Workshop, and Guild Instances. Guild Shop lets you purchase rare Heroes with Contribution Points. Contribution Points are obtained through Gold donations and Stamina consumption. Guild Workshop gives everyone in the Guild extra stats (buffs). Guild Instances allow you to play to get unique items. Another benefit of being in a Guild is being able to participate in daily Guild.

4. The Basics Behind The Shop

• The Shop is a place where you can sell your unwanted and unused items for Gold. You can also unlock different tiers of the Shop as your VIP level increases. The items you can buy range from Hero Shards, materials for upgrades, and EXP Potions. The higher level the Shop, the better the items. If you don’t like the items that you see in the Shop, you can refresh it at anytime.

5. Finish All Daily Quests

• Finish all Daily Quests to level up your player level. You will also receive additional items such as Gold, Runes, Stamina, Clear Tickets, EXP Potions, and more. All Daily Quests reset at 4 a.m. PST/7 a.m EST, so make sure to complete as many as you can.

6. Upgrade Your Hero Skills

• Skill points get reset every 5 minutes. You get 10 skill points per hour, so make sure to pay attention to all of your Heroes’ skill point distribution for max power.

7. Choose Any Hero as Your Avatar

• Become any Hero in the game! You can select any Hero that you have obtained as your main character. Remember that your friends can see this as well and makes it easier to identify and choose you when asking for assistance in battles.

8. Check In-Game Daily and Weekly Events For Powerful Rewards

• New in-game events are available daily and weekly. When you complete these events, you can receive rewards such as rare Hero Shards, EXP, Gold, and Runes.

9. Use All Free Draws in the Tavern

• There are 6 free draws per day. Use these to your advantage for a chance to obtain free Heroes and other loot.

10. Sign in Everyday for Loot & Remember That VIP Levels Reward You With Extra Benefits

• Sign in each day to collect even more rewards. The more consecutive days you login, the better the rewards!

• There are currently 16 VIP levels. Each level unlocks different perks and assorted benefits. Some of those include: More Stamina refills, Clear Tickets, Elite Instance refreshes, Arena attempts, and more. One of the most sought out benefits of VIP is obtaining VIP 13 to unlock the Soul Tree. This tree has a hidden shop that grants you access to the most rare and wanted Hero Shards in the game.