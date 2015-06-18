Top 5 Best New Game Accessories From E3 2015

E3 2015 is in full swing right now, and while the spotlight is mostly shining bright on all of the brand new games that have been announced, gaming accessories deserves their time in the spotlight, too. Every year, hardware developers bring their latest and greatest video game accessories to E3, and this year isn’t any exception. There are both PS4 accessories and Xbox One accessories on the way, but here are the best we’ve seen so far at the show.

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best new gaming accessories from E3 2015:

1. SteelSeries Siberia X800 and P800

SteelSeries announced a total of six new console gaming headets at E3 2015, the Siberia X100, X300, X800 for Xbox One gamers, and Siberia P100, P300, and P800 for PS4 gamers. The Siberia X800 and P800 are the most impressive of the bunch, bringing professional-quality audio with Dolby 7.1 virtual surround sound as well as a comfortable design. Gamers are able to adjust the volume, mix, EQ and more with convenient controls that are directly on the headset, which has a beautiful OLED transmitter that displays profiles, audio sources, battery life, volume and more. The Siberia X800 and P800 both continuously hop between frequencies to eliminate the possibility of interference. This will surely become one of our best Xbox One headsets and best PS4 headsets upon their release.

2. Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller

Microsoft announced and detailed the Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller at E3 2015 which features button remapping, hair trigger locks and swappable components for limitless customization. It looks incredible, and it will work with both Xbox One and Windows 10. Basically, it’s going to be like having a custom controller that you can continually mod on your own without having to spend a ton of money.

3. Plantronics RIG 500E Headset

There’s a lot to love about Plantronics’ new modular headset line specifically built with esports players in mind, the Rig 500E. Our headset of choice is the Rig 500E, which has a flexible frame with a self-adjusting headband and two sets of memory foam ear cushions — a set of isolating ear cups with leatherette backing and a set of vented ear cups with memory foam for comfort. Depending on whether you’re looking for sound isolation or comfort, you can choose which ear cups you want to use. It’s incredibly lightweight, comfortable, and most importantly, sounds fantastic. For all of this, it’s a surprise that the Rig 500E only comes in at $149.99. The Rig 500E will be available soon via Plantronics’ official site.

4. Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse

Razer’s Mamba is one of the most popular gaming mice available, and they’ve refreshed it this year for E3 with Chroma lighting and a 5G, 16,000 DPI sensors that’s ready for multiple displays and 4K monitors. It runs on a wireless charge that lasts for around 20 hours before it needs to be recharged. The new Mamba wireless gaming mouse will run for $150. The Mamba also has a wired configuration for $90. It can display 16.8 million colors. The new Razer Mamba gaming mouse will launch in Q3 2015.

5. SteelSeries Stratus XL Wireless Gaming Controller

The updated SteelSeries Stratus XL wireless gaming controller is a versatile controller forboth Windows PC and Android platforms, and makes many improvements on its iOS iteration from last year. You’ll be able to play all of your controller-enabled stream games as well as mobile games, and you’ll also be able to personalize the controller with a plethora of software settings using XInput. It has two top shoulder buttons as well as two analog triggers. It’s powered by AA batteries and will deliver 40 hours of gameplay. The new Stratus XL will be available in July for $59.99 via SteelSeries.com.