Top 4 Best Upcoming Xbox One Games: June 2015

May was quite the impressive month for new Xbox One games. As Xbox One gamers, we saw the release of one of the best racing games to date, Project CARS, as well as one of the best RPGs to date, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. There is another highly anticipated Xbox One game releasing in June that will likely be among the talks for Game of the Year in December: Batman: Arkham Knight. And, there’s yet another major racing game on the horizon for June 2015.

Here are 4 upcoming Xbox One games releasing in June 2015 that you should be looking forward to:

1. Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Developers: ZeniMax Online Studios

Publishers: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: June 9, 2015

Elder Scrolls Online is finally making its way to Xbox One and PS4 as promised with Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, a game that embarks you on a continent-spanning journey filled with magic and peril, treasures and terror. Bethesda has created a full-fledged virtual world loaded with stuff to do, places to see, people to meet, and horrifying beasts to slay. The MMO world is excited for this release.

2. LEGO Jurassic World

Developers: TT Games

Publishers: Warner Bros. Games

Release Date: June 12, 2015

If you’re like me, Jurassic World is one of your most anticipated movies of the year. Warner Bros has made the movie into one of their famed LEGO games, filled with LEGO humor that we’ve all come to know and love.

3. Ride

Developers: Milestone

Publishers: Bandai Namco

Release Date: June 23, 2015

Ride is a motorcycle racing game developed by Milestone that is finally making its way to North America. The gameplay is very similar to F1 2014. It features every motorcycle launched through mid-2014 and some historic bikes as well from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s. Players are able to control many aspects of real motorcycle racing like tucking in on high speeds, leaning and controlling each brake individually. If you’re into motorcycles or racing games in general, this is going to be a hot title to pick up.

4. ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’

Developers: Rocksteady Studios

Publishers: Warner Bros. Games

Release Date: June 23, 2015

The most anticipated game of the year, Batman: Arkham Knight, finally hits retailers in June following its many delays. It is set one year following Batman: Arkham City, with Batman confronting a brand new foe created specifically for the game, Arkham Knight. The story will see Scarecrow and virtually all of the other major Batman villains team up to take him down once and for all…or try.