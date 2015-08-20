‘Dice Mage’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Dice Mage.

1. Don’t Be Afraid to Lose The Roll & Get Hit

• Sometimes losing a Roll is not the end of the world. Dice Mage is not completely based on chance, but on decisions when to Go and when to Re-Roll. You might have certain spells to shield yourself from the enemy attack, or even kill the enemy before they have a chance to attack.

2. Get Your Damage Up Early On

• Early on you will not have many spells equipped, so you must rely on the Die damage. We suggest finding a staff early on, since staffs primarily upgrade your Damage.

3. Get Spell Books With Crit on Either The #5 or #6 Sides of The Die

• This is important because in order to deal a Critical Hit, you must first win the roll against the enemy. Having it on a higher # ensures that Crit will get activated in more cases than not when winning the roll.

4. Recover Before Boss Fights

• Boss fights are tough, make sure your Health and Mana are topped off prior to start.

5. Bosses Have Traits…LEARN THEM!

• Bosses have a unique traits that will make them that much more challenging to defeat. Some will Re-Roll when you Re-Roll and some will get stronger every time they get attacked.

6. Sometimes Gambling Pays Off…

• GEMS is the currency thats used in Dice Mage. Within the Item Gambling Room, you roll a set of Dice hoping to attain a number within a certain range to win a the item. Each room has six potential items to be won, the last being the most powerful, if you get up to the 5th or 6th item, its in your best interest to gamble and potentially reap the final reward!

7. Visit Mystery Rooms

• Mystery Rooms are similar to the Item Gambling Rooms except you gamble with Mana instead of Gems. Also instead of winning items you win Stat boosts or GEMS. Be careful, there is a chest which will rob you of Gems and Stats.

8. Sell Items That You No Longer Use

• There is absolutely no point in hoarding items in Dice Mage. You will constantly be upgrading your equipment, so you might as well sell your old stuff for GEMS.

9. Mana is Everything

• Mana is extremely important as its used within the actual battles. Every time you Re-Roll it costs mana, and for each subsequent Re-Roll the Mana cost doubles. Be sure to keep it topped off, you never know when you might be in a dire need to Re-Roll.

10. Spell Explanations

• Dice Mage uses a very unique spell system, each face of the Die has a potential for a spell to be equipped to it. There are Offensive, Neutral, and Defense spells within the game. Offensive spells deal damage to the enemy. (Ice, Fire, Lightning, Vamp) Neutral spells offer boosts. (RollUp) Finally Defensive spells protect you against enemy attacks, and can reflect damage upon the enemy. (Shield, Reflect) Play Dice Mage for yourself, and figure out which spells will work best with your strategy.