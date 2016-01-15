‘Smurfs Epic Run’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

  Published
  Updated

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Smurfs Epic Run.

1. Earn Those Stars!

Smurfs Epic Run

• Complete each stage objective to earn enough stars to unlock magic portals on the map linked to hidden bonus zones!

2. Take on Your Friends

Smurfs Epic Run

• Compete with your friends and the rest of the World in the Tournament to earn awesome rewards!

3. Save Your Fellow Smurfs

Smurfs Epic Run

• Save as many Smurfs as possible to increase the number of sarsaparilla collected each hour on the Smurfs’ Farm!

4. Take on Papa Smurf’s Challenges

Smurfs Epic Run

• Complete Papa Smurf’s challenges to earn extra rewards!

5. Pick Up Those Random Items

Smurfs Epic Run

• Collection items appear randomly during a run. Gather them to complete your collection book, unlock new Smurfs and earn great rewards!

6. Crack Open Those Chests

Smurfs Epic Run

• Open magical chests in your inventory to find helpful companions! The rarest ones have very powerful abilities!

7. Seek Out Golden Chests

Smurfs Epic Run

• Golden chests contain awesome rewards such as Gems or legendary Smurfs. Collect several golden keys to open them!

8. Collect XP!

Smurfs Epic Run

• Each run or star collected gives you experience points (XP). Reach higher XP levels to improve your potions and buy more powerful rings or artifacts!

9. Keep an Eye Out For Those Yellow Shiny Sparks

Smurfs Epic Run

• Sometimes, you’ll see a big yellow shiny spark on the map. When you see one, tap on it to find secret gifts!

10. Figure Out Each Smurf’s Ability

Smurfs Epic Run

• Each smurf has a unique ability such as dash, glide, stomp or double jump that can make your progression easier. Try them all!

5 Comments

