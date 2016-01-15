‘Smurfs Epic Run’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Smurfs Epic Run.

1. Earn Those Stars!

• Complete each stage objective to earn enough stars to unlock magic portals on the map linked to hidden bonus zones!

2. Take on Your Friends

• Compete with your friends and the rest of the World in the Tournament to earn awesome rewards!

3. Save Your Fellow Smurfs

• Save as many Smurfs as possible to increase the number of sarsaparilla collected each hour on the Smurfs’ Farm!

4. Take on Papa Smurf’s Challenges

• Complete Papa Smurf’s challenges to earn extra rewards!

5. Pick Up Those Random Items

• Collection items appear randomly during a run. Gather them to complete your collection book, unlock new Smurfs and earn great rewards!

6. Crack Open Those Chests

• Open magical chests in your inventory to find helpful companions! The rarest ones have very powerful abilities!

7. Seek Out Golden Chests

• Golden chests contain awesome rewards such as Gems or legendary Smurfs. Collect several golden keys to open them!

8. Collect XP!

• Each run or star collected gives you experience points (XP). Reach higher XP levels to improve your potions and buy more powerful rings or artifacts!

9. Keep an Eye Out For Those Yellow Shiny Sparks

• Sometimes, you’ll see a big yellow shiny spark on the map. When you see one, tap on it to find secret gifts!

10. Figure Out Each Smurf’s Ability

• Each smurf has a unique ability such as dash, glide, stomp or double jump that can make your progression easier. Try them all!