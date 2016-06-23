‘Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Rodeo Stampede – Sky Zoo Safari. And make sure to check out this additional tips guide on how to conquer “The Garden” level.

1. Switch Mounts All the Time

• No matter what animal you’re riding on, sooner or later they’re going to get tired of you. Make sure to keep hopping between different creatures in order to keep from getting tossed.

2. Different Critters Have Different Abilities

• Each animal type behaves a little differently. Steers will charge forward as soon as you rope them and allow you to plow through other animals for a brief period of time. Birds will fly above all obstacles, but will swoop down if you ride them for too long. Giraffes will stop moving and fling you incredibly far when you dismount. And the list goes on.

3. Smash Those Crates

• The crates you see while riding are full of coins, so make sure you smash into them if you can reach them.

4. Complete Challenges Whenever Possible

• Challenges aren’t just a great way to earn more coins, although they are definitely that; they’re also necessary if you want to explore more of the map. Pay attention to what your current challenges are (ride X number of buffalo in one run, stay on a horse for Y seconds, etc.) and try to finish them every chance you get.

5. Tap and Hold in Midair

• You don’t have to tap and hold to lasso a critter when they’re highlighted in the lasso’s circle. You can actually tap and hold the screen as soon as you leap from your ride’s back and your character will automatically attach to a new animal as soon as they’re in range. It’s the best (and easiest) way to leapfrog across a bunch of mounts quickly.