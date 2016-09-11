‘Pokemon Go’ Update: How to Fix ‘Device Is Not Compatible’ Error

If you’re updating Pokemon Go or trying to use the game after a forced update, you may have encountered a new message that reads: “The device, OS, or software is not compatible with Pokemon Go. Learn more.” What does this error mean? Is there any way to fix it? Yes, there are a few steps you can take to fix this error. (Note: Although this story was originally written in 2016, the advice is still accurate in 2018 and has been updated with a few additional tips. In March and April 2018, users are still reporting that forced updates are bringing them the same errors, especially with Galaxy phones.) Here’s what you need to know about fixing the error.

Many Pokemon Go users are encountering a “device not compatible” error after updating the game to the latest version. If you’re getting this message and aren’t sure why, there are a few things that you could be triggering the error message, and a few different steps you can try to fix it.

First, the error might just be a bug. Go to the apps store and update the game from there, or delete the game from your phone entirely and try reinstalling it. For many players, uninstalling and reinstalling the game is enough to fix the error. Others have found that uninstalling and reinstalling to an earlier APK version fixes the problem, at least temporarily.

The rest of the advice below is mostly geared toward people who have rooted their phones, but the error isn’t always limited to people with rooted phones. If your phone isn’t rooted, the advice above about reinstalling the app or trying an APK version may be enough to get your game working.

Some players may be seeing the message because they’re using a rooted phone on Android or a jailbroken phone on iOS. You also may see this message if you have a custom ROM. Even if you disable the root, if you still have CyanogenMod on your phone, you’ll likely still get the error message. You’ll need to uninstall the open-source operating system before the update will work.

Apparently updates may sometimes trigger the error message to show up for all rooted devices and devices with custom ROMs loaded. If this is the case, you may need to unroot your phone and possibly even delete any custom ROM in order to get rid of the error message on Pokemon Go. According to trainers, simply cloaking or masking the root, such as using tsProtector8 for iOS or RootCloakPlus for Android, isn’t always enough to fix the problem. (And apparently violates the TOS of Pokemon Go.) Other patches or fixes you can try are Masterball from Cokepokes or PokePatch. But like the other workarounds, these may not fix the problem.

You can try to bypass the error by downloading the update or an earlier update from APKMirror, but this method doesn’t always work for everyone. Although some have success, others sometimes find that the attempt prevents them from logging in completely, leaves their game stuck loading, or gives them the same error message. To be assured that you can use the update, you may need to unroot your phone. Or you can use a program like Magisk to toggle off the root.

If you don’t want to mess with any of this, then you can stay with the previous version and not upgrade Pokemon Go. However, this is only a temporary fix and doesn’t even work if the update is forced. Before long, typically in about two weeks after a new update is issued, players are locked out of the game if they don’t update.

If everything you try doesn’t work and you still can’t get Pokemon Go to run on your phone, you can ask for a refund from Google if you’ve purchased something within the last 30 days. You can request a refund at this link. Or you can send a request to Pokemon Go, but these sometimes take a long time to receive a response.