The Best Nintendo 3DS Games of 2016

One of the best, most varied gaming console libraries belongs to the 3DS platform.

During the remainder of 2016, Nintendo’s portable device stayed alive due to a bevy of incredible games. 1st-party juggernauts such as Pokemon and Kirby arrived in brand new sequels. A few quality Nintendo eShop digital-only releases released. And some of the best RPG’s of the entire year just happened to exist solely for the 3DS. After combing through all the biggest 3DS titles of 2016, we finally delved into our favorite picks that we know you’ll regard as highly as us.

These are the best games we spent hours staring down at on our 3DS in 2016.

Fire Emblem Fates

Nintendo’s go-to game as far as strategy RPG’s are concerned has always been Fire Emblem Fates (we need another Advance Wars, by the way). Awakening was a surprise hit, so it made sense that an even grander sequel had to be on the way. When we finally hopped into all three versions of Fates (Birthright, Conquest and Revelation), we came away with great things to say. The battle gameplay is as tightly tuned/balanced as ever before and we enjoyed the variations in difficulty across all three parts. The new castle building feature was a nice bonus that became a part of an extremely pleasing package. Fire Emblem Fates threw us into a war that was so fun, we never wanted it to reach its conclusion (we never thought we’d write something like that).

Kirby: Planet Robobot

Kirby’s games tend to fall on the easy side, but that doesn’t mean we’ve never had any fun beating them. The pink puffball returned to the 3DS with a massive mech in tow in an awesome platformer. Kirby: Planet Robobot offers up three experiences that are all worth playing. There’s the main adventure where Kirby can still suck up enemies, absorb their powers and now wreak havoc in a mechanical titan. Then there’s the “Team Kirby Clash” boss rush mode that features light RPG elements and “Kirby 3D Rumble,” which is a fun Time Attack-like mode. Getting to turn up the heat with an even tougher campaign walkthrough as Meta Knight helps fill out this quality gameplay package.

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

The hardest RPG’s we’ve ever ripped our hair out from frustration over is the Shin Megami Tensei games. Over time, we’ve become accustomed to getting our asses handed to us by horrific creatures that are hard to bargain with. The excellent plot, monster bargaining/collecting mechanics and dungeon crawling elements this series is known for comes back in SMT IV: Apocalypse. The setting takes place within a post-apocalyptic rendition of Tokyo. Hell has broken loose and as a reborn demon hunter/recruiter, you’re set out to right the wrongs brought on by the war between angels and demons. We couldn’t get enough of the monster fusions since there were a bunch of possible combinations due to the overabundance of collectable creatures. SMT IV: Apocalypse is amazing.

Monster Hunter Generations

Taken from Game Review: Monster Hunter Generations manages to keep the nice streak going for Capcom’s successful action RPG series. Taking down menacing monsters with a party of like-minded hunters is even more fun now that Hunting Styles/Arts make your characters even more fun to utilize. Having the option to simply hold down a button to gather resources and even use a feline ally in battle does a good job of making everything feel more improved. The menu system still needs some tweaking in order to make it easier to manage, plus there needs to be some sort of better plotline that makes completing the more tedious missions feel worth it. For those of who have stuck with the franchise for so long, Monster Hunter Generations will continue to keep you in the fold.

Zero Time Dilemma

You know which game did Saw better than the actual licensed game based on the movie? Zero Time Dilemma. Nine unwilling participants of some sick experiment are trapped underground. On their wrists lies some sort of black bracelet. There’s an escape hatch that will only become available once six people meet their end. The stakes are raised high here as you navigate through the game’s clever puzzles and make tough life/death decisions. What’s really unique about this title is the way that it tells its story – you can choose any portion of the plot and piece together exactly what’s happening. There’s multiple endings to discover and old faces from past games tied to this dangerous venture. Zero Time Dilemma is a clever and heartbreaking mobile puzzler/adventure.

Rhythm Heaven Megamix

Rhythm Heaven Megamix continues that brand of trippy, random minigame fun that’s tied to a strong focus on music. It’s like WarioWare, Inc. but with way more catchy tunes to play along to. There’s dancing frogs, boxers in training, feline axe men and so many other weird personalities that get mixed up in zany antics. And thankfully, you’re there to pick up on the rhythms that each and every job entails. Feeding your pet goat with a turnip feeding machine sounds like something you’d never want to do, right? Rhythm Heaven Megamix is the only game that can turn such a simple task into an engrossing one.

