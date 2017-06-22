Pokemon Go: Tips & Tricks for Using the New Search Function

In the massive new Pokemon Go update, Niantic has added plenty to the game other than the new gym system. There is now a search bar that players can use to helpfully sort through the Pokemon in their inventory, and this search bar can be extraordinarily helpful if you know how to use it.

Obviously, with the new search bar, you can type in the name of a Pokemon, and the game will show you all members of that species. But in addition to that, you can even type in the type of Pokemon; for example, enter “Fire” into the search bar, and the game will pull up all of the Fire Pokemon.

Another neat little trick is that if you search the word “Evolve,” the game will pull up all of the Pokemon in your inventory that are ready to be evolved.

And the game also lets you search for Pokemon within a particular CP range. For example, let’s say you just want to see Pokemon that are between 30 and 40 CP. Just enter “CP30-40,” and the game will pull up those Pokemon. Replace the numbers with any you’d like in order to hone in on that CP range.

If you enter a specific number, the game will pull up the Pokemon that is associated with that number in your Pokedex. You can also perform a trick similar to the CP one above by typing in a number range, like “1-15.” This will pull up the Pokemon listed between numbers one and 15 in your Pokedex.

To sort by HP, you can type in “HP50-70” to see Pokemon with HP between 50 and 70, replacing those numbers with any you’d like to see other ranges.

Got any other tips and tricks for the search function in Pokemon Go that we didn't mention?