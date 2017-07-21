Siege: Titan Wars: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Siege: Titan Wars.

1. Keep it Cheap

• Make sure your deck has a healthy mix of high and low mana cards. Managing your mana bar is one of the most important strategies. The worst feeling is when you can’t provide an answer to your opponent’s assault because you are waiting for mana to regenerate.

2. It’s in the Name

• As the title implies, Titans are an important part of battle. Try to focus and kill them quickly to avoid a situation where you are facing multiple at once. Werewolves, Bombard, and many spells deal extra damage to Titans.

3. Don’t Be a Loner

• Joining a Clan has a number of benefits. You can level your cards up faster by requesting them from your clan mates. When you donate cards in return, you will earn XP and gold. Who knows, you might even make a new friend.

4. Mix it Up

• Having trouble landing a Fireball? Use Gravity Well on your targets right before. Experiment with different cards together to discover more destructive combos.

5. Full Frontal

• Don’t underestimate the value of your low cost, front-line warriors. You’ll find they are a necessity for any push. Send in a Titan or siege unit without any protection, and it will quickly get cut down.

6. Chest Efficiency

• To maximize the number of chests you open, save your Magic and Giant chests for the long periods you are unable to play the game, such as when you go to sleep at night. You won’t even notice the wait.

7. Resist Temptation

• Keep fighting to level up your Champion Chest. It will be alluring to reap the rewards, but if you can wait until it is leveled up, the loot will be greater.

8. Know Your Surroundings

• Each Kingdom offers a unique starting bonus to your cards for the first minute of a match. Include different cards in your deck according to each effect.

9. Go Shopping

• Every 24-hours, the Shop changes which cards can be bought directly with Gold. This is great for those upgrades that are only a few cards away from being completed.

10. Get Unstuck

• Sick of your units being slowed down by Sludge or getting sucked into a Gravity Well? Keep Arcane Aegis in your deck to dispel these effects. Warning: this may possibly lead to a flood of angry emotes from your opponent.