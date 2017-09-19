Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath: Top 10 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath.

1. Kill Everything Always

• There aren’t a lot of friendly NPCs in Path of Exile. Most of your time will be spent killing everything from the local fauna to interdimensional demons and you’ll be rewarded with sweet, sweet loot for doing so. If in doubt, hit it with a big axe until it stops moving.

2. Loot Everything Early

• You may not know exactly what your character build will be from the get-go, but finding a good item or two early may help you make that decision. Loot and identify everything you can and sell everything you don’t need. The currency you get will be helpful later.

3. Support Your Skills

• Your skills come from gems in your armour and can be augmented with other gems called Support Gems. Early on, the power that a good support gem provides can be much more useful than the raw stats on an item, so keep a lookout for items with suitable sockets. And most importantly, don’t forget to use them.

4. Focus Your Damage

• Path of Exile’s passive skill tree is enormous and provides countless build options. It’s usually a good idea to choose one style of damage, such as fire spells, and focus on it. Limiting the type of damage you want can help make passive point decisions a lot easier.

5. But Don’t Neglect Defenses!

• It can be tempting to chase down every point of damage, but you can’t kill stuff if you’re dead, so you should also keep an eye out for passive skills that provide life or armour or other helpful defensive benefits. Elemental resistances are a must.

6. Create A Hideout

• At some point you may find an NPC who offers to let you create a hideout. Hideouts provide a ton of utility, and can be customised and furnished however you want. Once you have one, you’ll wonder how you ever survived without it.

7. Carry Currency With You

• Every currency item in Path of Exile has a function and carrying some with you will let you make a good weapon or modify the contents of a Strongbox when you most need it.

8. Be Ready for Anything

• Between Rogue Exiles, Tormented Spirits, Essence Monoliths, Strongboxes, Nemesis monsters, Bloodlines monsters, Prophecies and more, threats (carrying invaluable rewards) could appear anywhere and at any time. Stay on your toes, and watch for ways to make quick work of the tougher encounters.

9. Experiment With Strange Combinations

• Path of Exile has more than 600 unique items, hundreds of Skill and Support gems, Ascendancy classes, a gigantic Passive Skill Tree and jewels which make the tree malleable. The character build possibilities are endless, and quirky, powerful combinations are just waiting to be found. Why throw fireballs when you can throw traps that throw fireballs? Why swing a sword when you can summon a totem that swings a sword? Why hit your enemies when you can hit yourself, which triggers a spell which summons a minion, which triggers another spell which hits yourself, which triggers a spell and…you get the idea. This is a real thing, by the way.

10. Embrace Being Terrible and Try Again

• Your first character will probably suck. With so much to learn, that’s a virtual inevitability. But creating a new character can be extremely fun and rewarding, as loot can be stashed across characters. Don’t be afraid to start again – the world areas are randomised and no two playthroughs are ever the same.