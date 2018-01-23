Hero Academy 2: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Hero Academy 2.

1. Action!

• Heroes have two action points per turn, indicated by green orbs, which can be used to move or attack. Heroes can use both action points to move, move and attack, or just attack. Be aware that attacking will end the turn, so get in position before you attack. Ranged heroes must be at least one tile away from their target in order to attack, or share the corner of their tile with their target. Make sure to keep some distance between enemy units and your ranged units or they will be unable to attack. Melee heroes must attack from next to their target, or share a full tile side with their target.

2. Out for Revenge

• When two melee heroes or two ranged heroes engage in an attack, the hero receiving the attack can “revenge” itself by responding with a counterattack. Be sure to keep this in mind when attacking or you may lose your heroes in the exchange. When a melee and ranged hero engage in an attack, there is no revenging. The revenge mechanic is extremely powerful and can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Be careful where you move your heroes on the battle board so that you can take advantage of revenging.

3. Maximum Efficiency

• Hands have a natural maximum of five cards. If you have five cards in your hand you won’t draw any new cards with your next turn. You will also draw up to your full hand size each turn, so use this to your advantage. Players have a natural maximum of 10 mana and gains five mana at the start of each turn. Keep this in mind as you look at your mana pool and don’t be afraid to end a turn with some mana to save up for a powerful play but be careful. If you end the turn with too much mana, you won’t get the full benefit of the next five mana you earn.

4. Don’t Fear the Discard

• Duels have a predetermined number of rounds and running out of cards is not a major concern as it is in some other card games. Do not be afraid to discard at the beginning of your turn. As a bonus, you immediately get a new card. This is very powerful early in the game if your first draw is poor or late in the game if you are trying to draw a specific card.

5. Use and Reuse Powers

• Decks have two powers, unique to the decks house. Unlike cards, each power can be used once per turn throughout the entire game. These are displayed next to available mana and are visible to both players. Be sure to scope what powers are in use by opponents. Powerful powers like heal or poison can become the cornerstone of an entire deck strategy and wreak havoc on an unprepared opponent.

6. Tailor Strategy to Board Layout

• There are many different boards layouts in Hero Academy 2, and these can dramatically alter the duel strategy. Some of the factors that can change are the number and placement of crystals, destructible terrain, impassable terrain, and buffs. Review the board at the start of the game to determine where you want to place your units, what choke points you want to hold, and even how aggressively you want to play. Using the terrain to your advantage can be the difference between sweet victory and bitter defeat.

7. Fanfare, Eulogy, and So Much More!

• Some heroes have special abilities beyond their power and health pool. Fanfare effects trigger when a card first enters the board, and Eulogy effects trigger when a hero is KO’ed. Other heroes can damage multiple tiles at once with swipe, do additional damage after moving or taking damage or attacking, or deal additional damage to specific targets like crystals. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to special abilities on Hero Academy 2 heroes.

8. Houses and Neutral Factions

• Hero Academy 2 offers three distinct houses, each with their powers, cards, and playstyle. There are also three neutral factions. Neutral faction cards can be used in any deck, but Council, Dark Elf, and Warden cards can only be used in house-specific decks. Neutral faction cards are a great way to surprise your opponent with unexpected card synergies. Mix and match until you find a combination that works for you. A combination of 20 heroes and 10 spells or weapons is a good place to start when building your first deck.

9. Don’t Forget the Win Conditions!

• Board control matters, but victory goes to the player who destroys their opponent’s crystals first. Hero Academy 2 duels have a set number of rounds, after which overtime begins and players become able to directly damage their opponent’s crystals in addition to the other actions taken on their turns. Sometimes the smart play is to bust those crystals and force your opponent to defend.

10. Learn Advanced Strategies from Challenges

• Challenges are a great way to learn powerful combination attacks, clever strategies, and test drive new cards. Challenges ask players to accomplish specific tasks with specific cards, forcing players to solve tricky puzzles and rethink their options. Conquer them all and level up your arsenal of dastardly tactics for PvP duels.

