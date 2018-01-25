Miitomo Closing in May 2018, Here’s Why

Nintendo

Nintendo’s very first mobile game, Miitomo, will end its service on May 9, 2018 at 3:00 a.m. EST, the company announced.

Miitomo will offer daily login bonuses until the game ends, giving players 2,000 Miitomo coins and five game tickets every day.

The game ceased the sale of Miitomo coins on the day of the announcement, according to Nintendo’s Japanese website. They will also issue a refund of paid for but unused Miitomo coins after the service is terminated in accordance with laws and ordinances. The process of refunding is done within the application so don’t delete it if you have coins to refund. You can check if you have unused Miitomo coins by heading to the menu and then selecting “Others” and then “Customer Support” and then “Miitomo Coins unused balances.”

Nintendo provided some additional details regarding the game’s closure:

If you launch the app after the end of service on 5/9, you’ll see a message informing you that service has ended. You will no longer be able to use any of the app’s features. You will no longer be able to see your answers or messages in the app. You will no longer be able to use items you’ve obtained in the app, such as clothing items, wallpapers, or posters. You can transfer your Mii™ character to your Nintendo Account by linking it to Miitomo. (Its personality and other information will not be carried over.) Sidekick Mii characters will be deleted. You can keep Sidekick Mii characters by saving them as a QR Code® before the end of service on 5/9/2018 12:00 AM (PDT). They can then be transferred to Mii Maker on the Nintendo 3DS™ family of systems or the Wii U™ console. You will not be able to view Miifotos, including Miifotos you have shared to your social media channels. If you want to save any Miifotos, you must save them to your smart device before 5/9/2018 12:00 AM (PDT). Miitomo– themed icons and clothing items used in your Nintendo Account or the Super Mario Run™ game will not display after the service has ended.

“Thank you very much for your continued patronage of our products,” said Nintendo’s Japanese website. “We are sorry for the customers who enjoyed it, but we appreciate your kind understanding.”

So why is Miitomo closing? Well, it’s just not viable for Nintendo to keep up the service.

Released on March 17, 2016, Miitomo was the very first mobile game released by Nintendo as part of a partnership between it and Japanese mobile gaming giant DeNA. The game was a social app that had you answering silly questions between you and your friends via customizable Mii characters. While the game shot to the top of iOS and Android app stores with over 10 million unique users worldwide, by May of 2016 the game saw a decrease in players by roughly 50 percent according to TechCrunch. Meanwhile, Clash Royale and Candy Crush Saga saw churn rates at around 20 percent at the time. In October 2016, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said during an earnings briefing that the game was “not impactful from a profit perspective,” according to GameSpot. Many users complained that the game just didn’t have much in the way of compelling content. Polygon in particular said that the game could have benefited with allowing users to create their own content instead of just answering questions (though the photo mode was pretty fun) as well as having more compelling minigames and events.

Nintendo would go on to achieve much greater success with Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and of course Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go in particular brought in $180 million in profit to Nintendo as of April 2017 despite the company sharing the game with The Pokemon Company and Niantic according to Forbes.

