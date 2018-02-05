Cuphead Wins Annie Award

Cuphead has won another prestigious award in the form of an Annie Award.

It is such an amazing honour to have Cuphead recognized for a Special Achievement in Animation at the 45th Annie Awards and congratulations to our very own Hanna Abi-Hanna for winning the Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Video Game Award! #AnnieAwards pic.twitter.com/gbny4ZP3tV — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) February 5, 2018

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, awarded Studio MDHR Entertainment with the Special Achievement Award “recognizing the unique and significant impact on the art and industry of animation” as part of the 45th Annie Awards show. They also awarded Lead Animator Hanna Abi-Hanna the Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Video game award. Abi-Hanna was behind the animation for The Devil, Grim Matchstick, Beppi the Clown, and Werner Werman, some of the most iconic bosses in the entire game. The nominations were announced back in December 2017.

Tina Nawrocki, lead animator for Baroness Von Bon Bon, Hopus Pocus, Pirouletta, Giant, Tipsy Troupe, Lobster, Porkrind, Dragonfly, and The Devil’s death animation, was also nominated for the award in addition to the animators behind Horizon Zero Dawn, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

According to the Annie Awards official website, the Special Achievement Award is “given to an individual, individuals, or a company for unique and outstanding achievement in animation not recognized by in other Annie Award categories.” The award is part of the Annie Award’s Juried Awards and is given by the Board of Directors of ASIFA-Hollywood by a unanimous vote.

This isn’t the only award Cuphead received. The game won Best Art Direction, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2017. The game was also nominated for Best Action Game and Best Score/Music, which was given to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Nier: Automata respectively. The game also won Best Visual Design and Xbox Game of the Year at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards.

Coco cleaned up at the Annie Awards, winning Best Animated Feature, Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Production, Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production, Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Feature Production, Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Feature Production, Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Feature Production, Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Feature Production, and many more.

The Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to the art of animation was presented to British character animator James Baxter, SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, and Canadian animation duo Wendy Tilby & Amanda Forbis. The June Foray Award for “significant and benevolent or charitable impact on the art and industry of animation” was awarded to animation historian Didier Ghez. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement was presented to 2D animation software TVPaint. The Certificate of Merit was given to David Nimitz, who was a devoted friend and caretaker of ASIFA-Hollywood & Annie Award founder and famous voice actress June Foray, who passed away in July 2017 at the age of 99.

Check out more gaming news, reviews, guides, and features on Heavy.