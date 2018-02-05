DrDisRespect Returns to Twitch Today

Popular Twitch streamer Dr DisRespect has announced his return to Twitch and it all happens today. In a tweet, Guy Beahm, aka Dr Disrespect, posted his streaming schedule for the week of February 5 and the action all kicks off today at 11 a.m. PST. If you’re reading this at the time of writing that just means you have a couple minutes to hop into the stream before it goes live.

Stream Schedule || Week of 2/5/18 Mon – 11am PST

Tue – 11am PST

Wed – 11am PST

Thu – 12pm PST

Fri – 11am PST MERCH – https://t.co/y7HWFzRb58 pic.twitter.com/42m3zCn0Tt — Dr DisRespect (@DrDisRespect) February 1, 2018

If you’re out of the loop, the Doc announced a break from streaming a little while back after admitting he was unfaithful to his wife. He didn’t give a timeline for when he’d be back but everyone knew it couldn’t be too long.

He announced his break in a candid and out of character video in an effort to be completely transparent with his viewers. At one point in the video his voice becomes shaky and he begins to cry.

On January 19 he tweeted out a video, featuring his wife, announcing his return to streaming. At the time of this writing, the video has been watched over 2.5 million times while receiving 27,000 retweets and 93,000 likes.

If you don’t know about Dr Disrespect yet, just take a look at his Twitch bio and you pretty much learn all you need to know:

Born with venomous gaming athleticism and a ruthless attitude to match, Dr DisRespect is an award winning international champion in the online gaming community. If you enjoy Dr DisRespect’s high level channel, please give it a follow. Committing to the channel will change your life forever.

Dr Disrespect got his start as a former map designer for Sledgehammer Games and has since become one of the biggest names on the Twitch, thanks to his strong gameplay and on-camera persona. He came in streaming games like H1Z1 and Counter Strike but has since found and grown his niche with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Before his start on Twitch, he actually created his persona on Xbox. In an interview with ESPN, the Doc talks about his start:

“I decided to change my gamertag from ‘Diarrhea Panic.’ The Doctor character originated from playing Halo 2 on the XBox,” Beahm says, “and it had proximity chat where you could engage with someone in real-time on the microphone, and I loved that; I ate that up.”

In the same ESPN interview, the Doc talks about how Twitch streamers usually have a shelf life but he is looking at ways to extend that.

“I think about it all the time, about how to extend the shelf life, and you have to think outside of the box,” he says. “A lot of it is determined with what games come out, and you play off the entertainment ideas that will organically surface. I don’t know if I want to do Twitch forever because I’m not in my 20s, but we’ll see.”

As for right now, the Doc back and you can check out his channel right here.

