Kingdom Come Deliverance: How to Sell Stolen Items

If you want to succeed in the world of Kingdom Come Deliverance then you’re going to need money. Coins are easy enough to come by, but one of the most lucrative ways to actually make money fast is through selling stolen goods. For those willing to risk it, fencing items can be a great way to make a lot of money quickly. This is especially helpful in the early game when money is extremely tight and you are more reliant on what you find in the wild. Thankfully, there are two different ways you can sell stolen goods, but the easiest method arrives early on in the story.

After you complete the Prologue and wake up in the Miller’s farm go to the owner to speak with him about your debt. He will ask if you are willing to rob a grave for him which gives Henry the option to refuse or accept this side mission. Say yes and then head over to the execution fields, but make sure to avoid the house at all costs. The executioner and his dogs live here, so it’s best to just outright avoid them. Dig up the grave in the field that’s close to the hangman’s platform to trigger the next step of the quest. Return to the miller and speak with him to learn that the ring has to be with the executioner.

Accept the next stage of the quest and head back to the killing fields, but this time go towards the house. Make sure you have lockpicks because you’ll need to break into his house and unlock a chest. Sneak your way to this location and wait until the executioner is on the far side of the house. Remember his dogs will bark if they see you, so you’ll want to make sure they’re not looking at you. Unlock the front door and head into the room on the left. Break into the chest and steal the ring inside before quickly slipping out of the executioner’s house.

When you return to the miller he will explain that there is another person that Henry needs to give the ring too. This new miller lives just down the road so make your way over to this location when you have the time and speak to him. Doing so will finish the quest and open up the option to sell stolen goods directly to him. The other option to sell stolen goods is finding merchants that are very far away from where the items were taken. However, this can be fairly inconsistent and we recommend only doing this if you’re in a financial pinch.

Stolen items like swords, axes, and armor can bring in a lot of coins so grab them up when you can. It’s a fantastic way to make enough to buy Schnaps to Save your game or purchase a more powerful weapon. Just be careful when you are trying to steal goods as this is an illegal action and it can cost you a significant amount of coins to get cleared.

