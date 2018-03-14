Mobile Game Giant Jam City Acquires Colombian Developer Brainz and Their Game World War Doh

Mobile game publisher Jam City has acquired the assets of Bogota, Colombia-based mobile game developer Brainz as well as their upcoming action strategy game World War Doh.

Brainz will continue developing World War Doh as part of Jam City for release worldwide in late 2018, according to a press release sent to Heavy.com. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition marks Jam City’s expansion from mostly puzzle games to strategy games.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Jam City to acquire a highly anticipated, award-winning mobile game before its worldwide launch,” said Jam City Co-Founder and CEO Chris DeWolfe in the press release. “World War Doh is an entirely new type of game for Jam City, and we’ve been blown away by how creative, entertaining and just plain fun it is. We look forward to welcoming the incredibly talented World War Doh team to Jam City and bringing the experience to gamers worldwide later this year.”

World War Doh is a real-time strategy game with card deck-building elements where you send troops of Jason Voorhees homages and other wacky characters into battle against the enemy army. The game has already won awards, namely Apple’s “Best of 2017” in the Tech and Innovation category in Latin America and the “Best In Show: Audience Choice” award at the 2017 Casual Connect USA conference.

“We instantly hit it off with the Jam City team, which has been extremely supportive and truly shares our vision for World War Doh,” said Brainz General Manager Alejandro Gonzalez in the press release. “World War Doh has been a labor of love for our team and we could not be more excited for the game to become part of Jam City’s top-ranked portfolio of hit entertainment properties. This deal proves that it is possible for Latin American talent to become part of global companies like Jam City – the future is bright!”

Latin America’s game market is the second fastest growing sector in the world, Games Industry Biz reported. The region generated over $4.1 billion in video game revenue in 2016, a year-on-year rise of 20 percent. This put the region, which includes Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, just behind Southeast Asia in terms of market growth worldwide. There are 110 million who play games in the region.

Jam City was founded in 2010 by MySpace cofounders Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb along with former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado. The company is behind many of the most popular games on mobile devices. Cookie Jam on the Google Play store alone has between 10 million and 50 million installs according to the official store page. They’ve also collaborated with different entertainment brands for licensed games including Harry Potter, Family Guy, Marvel Advengers, and Futurama.

You can pre-register for World War Doh here.

Check out Heavy.com for more gaming news, reviews, guides, and more.