MOBG.io: How Long Can You Stay Alive in This Battle Royale Game?

The Basics:

Randomly spawn on a map

Run around like a chicken with your head cut-off until you find a weapon.

Take out other players while trying to stay alive for as long as possible.

You can only carry two weapons.

Find power-ups and health packs scattered around the map.

Available in your browser and on Google Play (links below).

It’s undeniable that the Battle Royale games genre has exploded in the past year, with huge releases like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, and even H1Z1 (to a lesser extent, of course). But now, we’re seeing an incredible wave of great new .io battle royale games, as many different .io developers are looking to jump on the bandwagon, first with games like ZombsRoyale.io, and now with MOBG.io.

MOBG.io is slightly different than ZombsRoyale. First, you don’t fly in on a plane in PUBG fashion, but instead, you’re randomly spawned already on the map. Secondly, there is no-stopping, and that’s what makes MOBG.io different from other battle royale games.

In MOBG.io, you’re constantly moving, and you’re unable to stop at all. You’ll move around the map, avoiding the red noxious gas to try and find other players to kill, all while securing power-ups (armor, health boosts, speed boosts, etc) and picking up random guns along the way.

I’ll note that these power-ups are picked-up from randomized crates that are scattered around the map, while health kits are clearly marked.

Interestingly, the game puts emphasis on your Survive Time, and not necessarily how many other players you kill. The goal here is to not to kill as many other players as you can, but to see how many other players you can avoid and for how long you can avoid them for until you’re the last player left standing.

Graphically speaking, MOBG.io looks slightly better and slightly more detailed than ZombsRoyale.

Also, as far as the available guns are concerned, MOBG goes for the less-realistic approach. Sure, you’ll find some plain-looking guns around, but you’ll also find things like a blue plasma cannon, a glorious flamethrower, and more. You can carry two of these guns at a time, and you can drop them to pick up new weapons as you see fit.

The MOBG.io control scheme is easy as well, with movement being controlled with the mouse, shooting with space or left click, and dropping your gun with the F key. Of course, the game is also available on Android via Google Play, so if you’re playing on a tablet or smartphone, the controls will be even simpler. The controls are a notable strong point for MOBG.io.

The game’s hud is laid out like most other battle royale games, with the map, number of enemies alive and how many kills you have at the top of the screen.

As is the case with ZombsRoyale.io and many of the other .io games in the same genre, you can also unlock more skins for your character by performing various social media interactions, like subscribing to the developers on YouTube, following them on Instagram, liking on Facebook, and more. It’s all super easy, and doing so will net you some pretty dope-looking skins.

Wondering what this writer’s best time is so far? Well, let me tell you — I survived for a whopping 83 seconds. Woo!

If you’re looking for a quick, simple way to kill some time, I highly recommend giving MOBG.io a go. It’s a faster-paced take on the battle royale genre, and because it’s an .io game, you don’t need some fancy smancy gaming rig to run it.

You can download MOBG.io for your Android device on Google Play, or you can play it right on your PC via your preferred browser. You can also find MOBG.io unblocked with a simple Google search.