Soulcalibur VI: News, Release Date, Characters and More

Bandai Namco Entertainment is enjoying a bit of a mean streak right now. The Japanese gaming juggernaut has dropped a ton of quality games for a variety of genres over the past couple years. The fighting game genre is stronger than ever thanks to their latest releases – Tekken 7 and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

One of the more highly anticipated fighting games of 2018 also happens to be coming from Bandai Namco, thanks to developer Project Soul’s Soulcalibur VI.

After previous entries in the series received a less than stellar reaction, it’s clear that a concerted effort has been made to make this upcoming release reach top-tier status. And judging by all the footage of the game’s roster and battles, it looks like that goal will definitely be met.

Here’s every bit of important info you need to know about the sixth main entry in the Soulcalibur series.

Release Date

Currently, Soulcalibur VI is slated for a 2018 release window. When an official release date is announced, that piece of info will be outlined here.

Soulcalibur VI Reveal Trailer

Soulcalibur VI Platforms

Soulcalibur VI will launch on the following consoles – Xbox One, PS4, and PC. It looks as if the game might not be making its way over to Nintendo Switch, as evidence by the comments provided by producer Motohiro Okubo to Gamecentral:

Soulcalibur VI development started more than three years ago. And nobody knew anything about Switch back then. So, as a matter of fact we are not working on Switch, as of now. But of course, personally, I’m interested in the platform. So if the Unreal Engine can adapt to Switch, and evolve itself, then maybe the possibility will be more.

Characters

Soulcalibur VI will feature a mix of returning character, newcomers, and guest characters. The first guest fighter to join the roster is The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia. The full list of playable combatants who’ve been revealed can be seen below:

– Geralt (Guest Character)

– Grøh (Newcomer)

– Ivy (Returning Character)

– Kilik (Returning Character)

– Mitsurugi (Returning Character)

– Nightmare (Returning Character)

– Sophitia (Returning Character)

– Xianghua (Returning Character)

– Zasalamel (Returning Character)

Stages

The featured stages will largely stick to a visual theme that harkens back to the 16th Century time period. It’s clear that time will move forward as you clash with your opponent – day will turn to night and night will turn to day. We’ll be keeping an eye on the types of stages we see with each new trailer, and we’ll update with a full list of stages as we get them. Here’s what stages you can look forward to playing on once Soulcalibur VI releases:

– Shrine of Eurydice: Cloud Sanctuary

– Snow-Capped Showdown

Story

Soulcalibur VI is a soft reboot of the series that will revisit the events of the very first Soulcalibur game. The time period that will be covered is the 16th Century, more specifically 1586. The plot should delve into the first sightings of the fabled Soul Calibur and Soul Edge weapons, the motivation behind each character’s desire to seek out either sword, and the relationships each character shares with their sworn enemy and trusted ally/allies. One of the more interesting story threads is the appearance of Kilik’s possessed form. This more powerful form of his is brought on by the negative influence of an element referred to as the Evil Seed.

Gameplay Mechanics

New combat mechanics and legacy features will be a power Soulcalibur VI fast-paced weapons-based battles. The Armor Break mechanic, which occurs when a character’s wearable gear begins to fall off during combat, will make its return from the last two Soulcalibur games.

Soulcalibur III’s Soul Charge mechanic has been changed dramatically – this power-increasing ability is now capable of transforming certain characters into a different version of themselves and gift them with new moves.

Guard Impacts (a defensive maneuver that can lead to a counter or a parry) will be implemented and won’t deplete any meter a character has accrued for their Soul Gauge.

The powerful Critical Edge super moves introduced in Soulcalibur V, 8-Way Run Movement, and Ring-outs are coming back as well.

The newest mechanic that’ll be featured prominently during combat is the Reversal Edge. By tapping a single button and striking an opponent, both characters enter into a slow-motion state. During this moment, players determine who’s follow-up attack will successfully land by inputting another button.

These instances’ outcomes are determined by a sort of rock, paper, scissors mechanic. If a button isn’t pressed during a Reversal Edge showdown, your character will automatically activate a response attack.

For a point of reference, check out the Combo Breaker mechanic seen in the Xbox One reboot of Killer Instinct. Another new feature being implemented into this sequel is the Lethal Hit – after landing certain attacks under the right condition, your foe will get launched into the air. This move can also be used to trigger the Armor Break mechanic.

Trailers

Pre-Order

Soulcalibur VI is available for pre-order from online retailers and physical stores such as Amazon and GameStop. If a special digital, deluxe, or collector’s edition gets announced, the information regarding the content offered with each version will be detailed here.