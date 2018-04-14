Despite being a simple match-3 game, Candy Crush Saga has wriggled its way into our brains. Made by King, a critically acclaimed developer of mobile games, Candy Crush has been the most successful match-3 game in the world, right up there with Bejeweled.

Though most players might have stopped at level 300 or so and moved onto another match-3 game, some brave souls have made it all the way to level 3247. Though they may have hit a block, for now, they have come too far to stop at this point.

If you’ve reached level 3247 in Candy Crush Saga, you have either spent at least $20 to $50 on microtransactions or possess the patience of a saint. As such, it should come as no surprise to you that one of the suggestions below is to make peace with microtransactions.

That said, it is possible to actually win level 3247 without purchasing any power-ups. Below are a few Candy Crush Saga Level 3247 Tips And Tricks to help you obtain victory.

The Ultimate Solution

Oh, did you think there was one? One ultimate solution that will make you win every time? Well, that’s now how match-3 games work. Each time you play, it’s like the game shuffles a deck and deals out a new set onto your board. This calculation happens with every match you make. As such, once you reach a certain difficulty, winning is a luck of the draw. There are, however, some tips and tricks to help you when you do get a winning board.

Candy Crush Saga Level 3247 Tips

Slow Down

The first thing you need to remember is to slow down. If you’ve gotten to this level without spending money, you probably already know this one. Pay attention to every move you make and every step you take, no matter how good the situation might look.

Ignore The Licorice

If you’ve got a winning board, the licorice won’t matter. You’ll be using too many special candies to waste moves on getting rid of licorice.

The Magic of Special Candies

If you can, make sure that every move gets you a special candy. Make sure you check the entire board for options before you make your decisions. It does not really matter what direction your special candy is due to the design of the board, but it will matter once you’ve whittled level 3247 to less than 6 bombs.

Use combos

While you’re looking to make all the special candies you can, use as many combos as you can. The especially helpful ones are stripped candy and wrapped candy which will hit at least 6 bombs, though it won’t get rid of them right away. The other is the second best combo, color bomb, and a striped candy. The latter combo usually clears the entire board. The ultimate combo is also the rarest, especially at higher levels, two color bombs combined.

Candy Crush Saga Level 3247 Tricks

Let The Rain Come Down

Number one trick to winning Candy Crush Saga level 3247, is to make all your matches at the bottom of the board. This helps a cascade effect, where candies can match themselves and get of bombs without your help, or arrange themselves in special candies to make those perfect combos. As such, you still need to make lots of special candies, so be sure to pay attention to the entire board before making your move.

Candy Crush Saga Microtransactions

Frustrated? Sick and tired of never getting past this level? There are always microtransactions to help ease the way! At this point, you’re either going to have to start shelling out the dollar bills or find another match-3 game without a paywall. Though if you don’t have the patience of a saint, you’ve probably already spent money on this game to get to level 3247; this suggestion should come as no surprise.

The Reality

Luck of the Board

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how religiously you adhere to the above tips and tricks. The only way you will win is when the board shuffles in your favor and you are paying meticulous attention to every match you make.

I know it’s disheartening, but that’s how to difficulty curve works for match-3 games. Speaking of which, it will get better for a couple levels after 3247. Match-3 games always have a kind of climax of difficulty followed by significantly easier levels to make you feel better and keep you playing the game.

Candy Crush Saga Level 3247 Has 5 Colors

For some reason, there are a lot of guides out there that show only 4 colors for level 3247. The reality is that there are 5 colors, making the level far more difficult. Don’t let this get you down, the tips and tricks above still apply!

Patience

You will win Candy Crush Saga level 3247, eventually. Whether you spend money or not, you will eventually win. It’s a matter of getting the right board and proceeding with as much constant vigilance as possible. There not be one single solution to level 3247, but keep at it! You can do it!

That said, if you’re looking for other match-3 games that are just as much fun if not more, here are 15 Best Match 3 Games For Android (2018). My personal favorite is Frozen Free Fall, as the rewards can stack up and will come in handy at the higher levels when your patience runs out.

