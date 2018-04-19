Fortnite Double XP Weekend: When Does it Begin & End?

Fortnite is bringing double XP into its game for the first time. This means players have a chance to level up twice as fast as before just by playing the same. Find out when double XP begins and ends right here.

If you’ve already played Fortnite today and installed the patch that added the 50v50 mode back in along with the light machine gun, then you’re already seeing double XP. That’s right, if you’re reading this that means you can go experience double XP right now.

The exact end time has been revealed to us as well and that time is 8 a.m. ET on April 23. This means we have practically four days to finish grinding out our Battle Passes.

This doesn’t mean we earn Battle Pass tiers at an increased rate but it does mean we level up quicker which will in turn reward us with Battle Pass tiers at a faster rate. This gives players more incentive to play and level up with friends.

The return of the 50v50 mode also rewards players with experience and the mode in its new iteration is actually a lot of fun. The map is split into two different sides with the circle getting smaller somewhere along the line which results in frantic firefights and lots of building. Just make sure your PC or console can handle all the action in one place.

Double XP Weekend is here! All experience gained is doubled from now until 8am ET (12:00 GMT) April 23. pic.twitter.com/fAvpW74job — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 19, 2018

The double XP event only applies to the Battle Royale version of the game but players in Save the World also get a bonus of their own. This bonus consists of an Into the Storm Llama each day during the event. This means players will be able to gather four of them over the course of the event, provided they log in each day.

Epic Games has also rewarded players with 20 Battle Pass Stars in Battle Royale and 1600 Seasonal Gold in Save the World as an apology for the prolonged downtime last week. The 20 Battle Pass stars should really help out players who are in the home stretch for finishing out their Battle Pass.

You can read the full patch notes for Fortnite update 3.5 right here.

Something players have been noticing more of are comets shooting across the sky. Everyone knew about the one that was slowly falling but now players are noticing actual shooting stars which probably indicates doomsday is getting close. We speculated as to whether April 18 marked the end of Tilted Towers but it lives to see another day.

The comets likely have something to do with the upcoming season and game mode that has been datamined. The new mode, called Impact, sounds like it has something to do with the comet but no official word has been give as of yet. All we can do now is play the waiting game until the end of Season 3 on April 30.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also: