How to Catch Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go During Community Day

The Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh is back in Pokemon Go starting today on Community Day (May 19) and will be available until June 7, according to Niantic. You may even have a chance to catch a Shiny version. Community Day is the perfect day to catch the Legendary Pokemon as there will be plenty of people around to fight it with.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch Pokemon Go’s Ho-Oh.

Step 1: Gather Trainers

Ho-Oh is fought in tier five raids that spawn randomly at gyms. Before a Raid Battle begins, a timer appears above the Gym. You’ll need a Raid Pass to enter the Raid, which you can get by visiting a Gym once each day or by buying them from the shop. For Community Day, the in-game shop is offering a bundle that includes Premium Raid Passes.

Pokemon Go fansite The Silph Road has organized local meetups all over the world for Community Day and organizers will even give you a Shiny Charizard badge on your Silph League card. This is your best bet for meeting up with fellow trainers. You can check out a map of local meetups here.

According to our previous report, the number of trainers you should aim for when fighting Ho-Oh is five to nine. However the lowest known group size was three.

Step 2: Fight Ho-Oh with Strong Counters

Ho-Oh is a fire and flying-type. That mean’s its strong against bug, fire, grass, fairy, ground, steel, and fighting-type moves but weak against rock, electric, and water-type moves. So be sure to play accordingly.

The best three counters you can use when fighting Ho-Oh according to GamePress are Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide; Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge or Rock Blast; and Kyogre with Waterfall and Hydro Pump.

Omastar resists Ho-Oh’s Brave Bird and especially Fire Blast due to its water/rock typing. Plus it gets extra power for its dual rock-type moves which Ho-Oh is weakest to. The same goes for Golem who can have two rock-type moves and is resistant to Fire Blast and Brave Bird.

Kyogre is one of the strongest water-types in the game and has access to dual water-type moves. This means that it can decimate Ho-Oh while resisting its Fire Blast move.

However, all three of the above Pokemon have a weakness to Ho-Oh’s Solar Beam. So if fighting a Ho-Oh who has Solar Beam, use a Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge or Thunderbolt; a Zapdos with Charge Beam and Thunderbolt; or a Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Ancient Power.

Raikou and Zapdos resist Brave Bird and take neutral damage against Solar Beam and can hit hard back with their electric-type moves. As for Rayquaza it is very resistant against Solar Beam as well as Fire Blast and can crumble Ho-Oh with its rock-type Ancient Power move.

According to our previous guide, you can also use Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage; Tyranitar with Bite and Stone Edge; Vaporeon with Water Gun and Hydro Pump; and Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump.

Step 3: Catch It!

If you and your team manage to defeat Ho-Oh in battle, you can attempt to catch it. However, that’s easier said than done.

According to our previous report, excellent throws have a three percent catch rate (five percent with a curveball), excellent throws with a Razz berry have a 4.5 percent catch rate (7.5 percent with curveball), and excellent throws with a Golden Razz Berry have a 7.4 percent catch rate (12.3 percent with curveball). Normal throws have a 1.67 percent catch rate (3 percent with a curveball), normal throws with a Razz berry have a 2.5 percent catch rate (4.2 with curveball), and normal throws with a Golden Razz Berry have a 4 percent catch rate (7 percent with curveball).

Ho-Oh tends to be close to the screen and can rise high and sit in that position for a little bit. However its even tougher to catch it when it’s lower on the screen.

If Ho-Oh is high up, try spinning and throwing straight up just next to the center of the screen. You can also try spinning and throwing from the lower left corner. If it’s close, wait until its animation has ended to throw the ball.

Ho-Oh has an attack of 239, a defense of 274, and a stamina of 193. GamePress recommends getting a Ho-Oh with Steel Wing as a general Quick Move unless you want Extrasensory to handle fighting-types. Your choice of Charge Move from Brave Bird, Fire Blast, and Solar Beam comes down to what kinds of Pokemon you want to counter. While Ho-Oh lacks a fire or flying Quick Move and could use better Charge Moves and a higher attack stat, it is none the less a pretty effective counter to popular Pokemon thanks to its bulk.

Community Day runs today from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. PT (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET). During this time period you can catch a Charmander that has an increased chance of being a rare Shiny variant according to Forbes along with a guaranteed move of Blast Burn when it evolves in Charizard. You also get triple Stardust for catching Pokemon along with lures that last for three hours.

Latias and Latios are also available to fight and will remain in their designated regions according to Niantic.

