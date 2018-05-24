Pokemon Go Latias: Best Moves and Counters in Raids

Both Latios and Latias are available in Raid Battles in Pokemon Go until June 5. Latios is available to fight in Europe and Asia while Latias is available to fight in North America, South America, and Africa, according to Niantic.

This guide will focus on the best moves and counters for fighting Latias (The red-colored one).

According to GamePress, Latias has an attack of 228, a defense of 268, and a stamina of 160. While Latias doesn’t have attack as high as its counterpart Latios, it has much more defense. That means while it can’t hit as hard as Latios, it could potentially outlast your attacks and knock you out. It has a Catch CP of 1995 to 2082 and a boosted CP of 2308 to 2412, according to RyanoftheDay on The Silph Road subreddit.

It’s dragon/psychic typing makes it resistant against electric, fire, grass, fighting, psychic, and water. However, it is weak against bug, dark, fairy, dragon, ghost, and ice moves.

Latias’ Quick Moves are Dragon Breath and Zen Headbutt. Its Charge Moves are Outrage, Psychic, and Thunder. So we need a Pokemon that could resist dragon, psychic, and electric-type moves and has enough attack to chew through its defenses.

One of the counters GamePress recommends is Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch. Tyranitar has a massive attack stat of 251 along with a defense of 212 and stamina of 200. Tyranitar’s dark typing makes it double resist Latias’ psychic-type moves. It also takes neutral damage against Latias’ dragon and electric-type moves. Most importantly, Tyranitar can hit back hard with Bit and Crunch as those dark-type moves get extra power from its dark typing (a phenomenon known as STAB).

On the next Community Day on June 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT), Larvitar, which evolve into Tyranitar, will be encountered more commonly. If you evolve Larvitar into a Tyranitar within the event time window, it’ll learn an exclusive move. However according to sources, the exclusive move is Smack Down which is a rock-type move so it’s not as useful as Crunch when fighting Latias.

If you don’t have a Tyranitar, the next best dark-type Pokemon to use is Houndoom. While it doesn’t have nearly as high stats as Tyranitar, it still double resists psychic-type attacks and can hit hard with Snarl and Foul Play.

GamePress also recommends using strong dragon-type Pokemon. Candidates include Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage; Dragonite with Dragon Tail/Dragon Breath and Outrage; and Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor. You could even attack Latias with your own Latias or Latios. All of these Pokemon feature large attack stats and super effective dual dragon moves to take down Latias with. They also take neutral damage against Latias’ psychic and electric type moves. However, keep in mind that Latias can hit back hard as well with its own dragon-type moves.

Other great counters include Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor. As a steel-type, Scizor resists Latias’ psychic and dragon-type moves and can use devastating bug-type moves that pair with its bug-typing and high attack. It also takes neutral damage against Thunder.

Gardevoir is also a strong counter to Latias. As a fairy/psychic type it doubly resists Latias’ dragon-type moves and resists its psychic-type moves. You can also hit hard with Dazzling Gleam which has STAB boost or even Shadow Ball. Unfortunately, Latias resists both of Gardevoir’s Quick Moves, Confusion and Charge Beam.

You can also try using strong psychic type Pokemon such as Mewtwo with Psycho Cut/Confusion and Shadow Ball or Alakazam with Psycho Cut/Confusion and Shadow Ball. Both Pokemon resist Latias’ psychic-type attacks and can whittle it down with Shadow ball as it’s weak against ghost-type moves. However, the two Pokemon’s psychic-type Quick Attacks aren’t effective at attacking Latias as it resists psychic-type attacks.

If fighting a Latias with Thunder, a strong ground-type will do you good. Candidates include Groudon with Dragon Tail and Earthquake or Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge/Earthquake. Both have great attack and solid defenses and doubly resist Thunder. Groudon is particularly useful not only because it has higher attack but because its Dragon Tail attack is super effective against Latias. However, ground and rock-type attacks hit Latias neutrally. Keep in mind that when fighting a Latias with Thunder in the rain, its Thunder attack will be boosted.

You could also use Gengar as it has the highest attack stat out of all ghost-type Pokemon and access to strong ghost-type moves that Latias is weak to. However keep it on the bench when fighting a Latias with psychic-type moves as Gengar is weak to those since it’s also a poison-type.

Check out the infographic RyanoftheDay made below for more info on how to counter Latias:

Have any other suggestions for good counters? Let us know in the comment section below.

