10 Super Mega Baseball 2 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

America’s favorite pastime is constantly being replicated in video game form.

There’s the PlayStation exclusive franchise MLB: The Show, as well as other heavy hitters such as R.B.I. Baseball and Out of the Park Baseball. Another home run baseball franchise that’s been gathering steam is the arcade themed experience, Super Mega Baseball. Now that the sequel has walked onto the field, it’s time to break down the in’s and out’s of its on-field intricacies. It’s time to knock those home runs out of the park and push your custom team towards championship glory.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Super Mega Baseball 2.

1. No Need to Swing at Everything!

• Don’t swing at every single pitch! Swinging at pitches outside the zone will result in weak contact (or strikes!) and will give your opponent easy outs.

2. Work the Count!

• Work the count! If the opposing pitcher is throwing lots of pitches outside the zone, let them. It will eat into their stamina.

3. Keep Your Eye on the Ball

• Keep your eye on the ball, not the swing reticle. Learn to detect the pitch speed and break by watching the ball right out of the pitcher’s hand.

4. Try Pitching More Towards the Edge of the Strike Zone

• Keep your pitches on the edge of the strike zone. Opposing batters, whether human or AI-controlled, will punish pitches down the middle.

5. Shared-Screening Pitching Trickery

• Deceive your opponent in shared-screening pitching. You can move the pitch target during the windup so that your opponent doesn’t know where the pitch is coming.

6. Test Your Opponent’s Aggressiveness

• Get a feel for how aggressive your opponents are at the plate. Experiment with different pitch types and pitches off the plate to expose their weaknesses.

7. Study Your Baserunner’s Habits

• Learn to control individual baserunner’s. Advance-all/return-all will only get you so far in more complex situations, so practice controlling individual runners even in the simple situations.

8. Use the Cut-Off Man!

• Use the cut-off man! Unless you’re dead set on nailing a runner at a specific base, you should default to throwing to the cut-off man from deep in the outfield.

9. Finish on Fly Balls

• Let your outfielders finish on fly balls. Laying off the left stick when your fielder is close to the catch location will allow your fielder to align themselves for the catch.

10. Time Your Dives Correctly!

• Time your dives correctly. Dive early if you need full extension, dive late if the ball is just out of reach.

