Nintendo Switch Getting Netflix & YouTube

Netflix and YouTube are apparently coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Currently if you go to the Nintendo Switch listing on Best Buy, you’ll see in the product features list that the Switch is “Smart Enabled.”

“Get access to a world of instant entertainment with this product. Just connect to the Internet and stream movies, listen to music, and access a wide variety of other content.”

The list then shows logos for Netflix and YouTube along with Hulu.

In January 2018, Netflix’s customer service account on Twitter told a person asking when the service might come to Switch that “there are currently no plans for Netflix on Nintendo Switch,” according to Polygon.

“We are still exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don’t have definitive plans to share at this time,” the Netflix spokesperson told the publication. The representative also said that Netflix will send an update to that effect from the customer service Twitter account. The company has since then deleted the original tweet.