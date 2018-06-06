10 Onrush Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

If there’s one new gaming IP you don’t want to overlook in 2018, it’s Onrush.

Codemasters tapped a team of former developers who crafted the MotorStorm games and Driveclub. They took their extensive game development expertise and put it towards a new racing experience. Onrush doesn’t focus on making it to 1st place in order to achieve victory. Your goals will entail smashing rival team members off the road, boosting as much as possible, pulling off midair stunts, and so much more. After checking out this developer curated tips guide, you’ll discover the best tactics needed to master Onrush.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Onrush.

1. Dare to be Reckless!

• Break free from a lifetime of chasing 1st place and do everything in your power to attack the track to earn boost and attack the pack to score takedowns. Aggression, swagger, and team-play are all just as important as raw speed in Onrush, so unleash your wild side and your fighting spirit and keep trying new approaches to discover how you can make the biggest impact for your team.

2. Start with Superstar

• There’s no better place to learn the ropes of this new breed of racing than in the campaign, which you can tackle solo or team-up with friends and play through together in co-op. It’s a great place for you to build up your skills with each vehicle and experiment with the best ways to score for your team in each of the four unique team-based modes. Then when you’re ready, you can take the fight online for the ultimate adrenaline rush and a much higher level of competition.

3. Choose Your Weapon

• All of the vehicles in Onrush come packed with powerful in-built abilities and a RUSH ultimate power that you can use to devastating effect if you execute on it well. Don’t rush to use rush, time it well to get the edge over the competition, or provide tactical support for your team at a key point in the round.

• Take the time to watch the introduction videos for each vehicle in the game and then spend time experimenting with the best ways to make use of them in multiplayer. Skillful use of your vehicle’s in-built abilities and smart coordination with your team will always give you the edge in Onrush – and you can always change your vehicle mid-match to mix it up or counter your rivals.

4. Master the Art of Takedowns

• Knowing when and how to attack your opponents is absolutely key, because landing a hard-hitting blow on a 100-mph blur of metal and fiberglass isn’t always easy, especially as you rumble across an extremely wild off-road environment in the middle a high-speed stampede of 24 vehicles. To get the edge in combat you have to use your speed and size properly, protecting your soft sides, rear and roof from danger. When you attack, use the re-enforced front of your vehicle as a battering ram and target the sides of your opponent.

5. Crush Your Opponents

• Over and above the raw physicality of smashing into your rivals, you can also exploit the extreme verticality in the off-road terrain to get a high-ground advantage and rain down stylish crushing takedowns from above. Landing on your rivals from above will almost always wipe them out – and you can make use of your boost while you’re in the air to lock on to an opponent below you and apply a ton of extra downforce to make sure you land the crushing blow.

6. Takedown Above All

• No matter the mode, knock out blows make a crucial difference to the match score because you stop your rival from scoring, eliminate a threat and create a numbers advantage for your team. It can even be worth your while to sacrifice your pursuit of the objective momentarily to make sure you seize the takedown opportunity. You also get a huge haul of boost, which helps you get to your next game-changing rush ultimate pay-off more quickly, so in every match it always pays big to play for takedowns.

7. Survive at All Costs

• It’s okay to back down from a fight when you take heavy damage and become vulnerable. You’re no good to your team when you’re out of the action, so when you’re under attack and reeling from a heavy hit you need to steer clear of the danger. Buy yourself enough time away from the stampede by making full use of the track width or diving to a safer area, so you can fully recover from the blow.

8. Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

• As well as coordinating attacks and making sure you have a good mix of offense, defense, and support vehicles on your team, you will also earn extra boost from driving close to your teammates – so gang up whenever you can to reap the benefits of extra boost and you’ll also earn rush together a little faster. Don’t forget to keep an eye on your team mates at the top of the screen. The HUD highlights when they’re ready to rush, rushing, or out of the action which can help you decide on whether to play it safe or to take on extra risk to try and secure the victory for your team.

9. Get the Gear You Want

• Getting the look you want for your vehicles and character isn’t all about being blessed with a lucky Gear Crate. You can earn Credits to buy any of the items that take your fancy directly from the Personalization menu – and you can earn Credits by completing the Crashtags challenges.

10. Look Out for Tombstones

• All of those quirky little pixel-art icons strewn across the track are Tombstones. They mark the downfall of anyone who has wrecked at that exact spot in the match, often alerting you to the trickiest areas of the tracks. It pays to smash into them, as you’ll pick-up more boost, playing right into the risk and reward nature of Onrush. They’re not always easy to get, but they’re worth picking-up when you can.

