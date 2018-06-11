How to Get Realm Royale’s Jailbird Chicken Skin

The newest battle royale to hit the market, Hi-Rez Studios’ Realm Royale, has caught fire in its first week and has reached close to the top of the Steam charts.

While there are no cosmetics in the game currently, one thing you might notice is some of the bigger streamers have a different skin for their chicken. This skin is the Jailbird Chicken skin which is the same as a normal chicken but also has the look of a criminal.

This exclusive skin was previously unobtainable but now Hi-Rez has given players a chance to get this skin, but it likely will only apply to select group of players.

Speaking at the PC Gaming Show during E3 2018, Hi-Rez studios revealed what you have to do if you want to obtain the elusive Jailbird Chicken skin.

The way to obtain this skin requires players to stream on Mixer, the streaming app that Microsoft is trying to push. While Mixer does feature some nice features, such as the ability to co-stream with friends, it has yet to find a way to make a noticeable dent in Twitch’s dominance.

Here are the requirements you’ll need to fulfill to obtain this skin:

Download Realm Royale from Steam and start playing

Stream Realm Royale on Mixer while the HypeZone is active, from 7:30 p.m. EDT June 11 through June 18th.

Get featured on the Mixer HypeZone channel by being close to victory.

When your time in the Mixer HypeZone is done, you’ll be whispered a code for the Jailbird! Make sure your whispers are turned on!

Players will automatically be featured on Mixer once they get close to victory, however it’s unclear how the algorithm will work if multiple players are close to victory. Once your Hype Zone time is done you’ll be whispered a code and you’re all set.

It sounds like all you have to do is be featured on the Hype Zone so you won’t actually have to worry about closing out the victory. Of course, since you’ve come so far, you should probably focus on closing out the victory so you don’t waste your time in the Hype Zone.

If you’re actually on the show floor at E3 and win a match of Realm Royale, you’re able to take home a console of your choice. If you participate you’ll still be able to come away with a t-shirt. For more about the Jailbird Chicken skin event, head to the link here.

As it stands right now, this is the only way for you to obtain the skin so either you have to stream on Mixer or you’re out of luck. It’s possible Hi-Rez will make this skin available through an item shop in the future but we’ll probably have to wait a little while for that.

Realm Royale is available now on PC through Steam. For more news and guides about Realm Royale, stay with us here at Heavy.

