Fortnite Season 5 Removes Double Pump Again

There has been a lot of excitement leading up to Fortnite’s Season 5 due to the giant rift in the sky and the various objects appearing across the map.

Once of the changes that might have gone under the radar is the removal of the double pump shotgun once again. There are a lot of arguments from both side as to whether the strategy is fair to use but it seems Epic Games has sided with those saying it is overpowered.

If you’ve played Fortnite at all recently you will know how the double pump shotgun strategy has become a major part of the current meta. An earlier patch actually removed the ability to use double pump shotguns from the game but they have since come back in through another update.

The Season 5 patch didn’t remove the ability to double pump altogether but it has made it less important to use. If you do double pump it does appear to be a little bit faster than shooting the same pump shotgun twice but it’s close. A better option might be to lead with the pump shotgun and then switch to an SMG.

This is bad news if you’ve spent all of Season 4 perfecting your double pump strategy. Who knows, maybe Fortnite will re-enable the ability to double pump in a future patch like before.

Shotguns have also received a few other changes, this time affecting all of them instead of the pump shotgun.

Shotguns will now indicate how many pellets hit, visible within the reticle.

Adjusted shotgun spread patterns to be consistent with no random variation.

Heavy Shotgun now fires 10 pellets rather than 5. Maximum damage for the Heavy Shotgun remains unchanged.

After firing a shotgun, another shotgun cannot be fired for a very short time.

There were a variety of changes that came to this season of Fortnite. There are some brand new map locations and even a new vehicle. The new vehicle comes in the form of a Golf Cart, called the All Terrain Kart, which can hold up to four people. Unfortunately, you can’t run over other players but you will be able to cover ground pretty quickly. A new race track has appeared near Retail Row where you’ll be able to race friends as well.

All Terrain Kart (ATK)

The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad.

Get a speed boost after drifting.

The roof acts as a bounce pad.

Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump. Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers



If you’re on the Nintendo Switch, you now have the option of playing with gyro and motion controls. You can read more about all of the changes in today’s patch right here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

