5 Furistas Cat Cafe Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Furistas Cat Cafe is the newest hot spot in (mobile) town!

As the owner of this new furry establishment, it’s up to you to keep your customers happy and your cats in tip top shape. There’s a ton of fun duties you’ve have to fulfill every day – pairing up your felines with the right customers, upgrading those kittens, decorating your cafe, and adding even more cats to your stable. Keeping your cafe up and running may be tough, be we’re here with a tips guide that’ll make your job a lot easier. You’ll be the talk of the town in no time!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Furistas Cat Cafe:

1. Pair Up Your Customers With the Right Felines

• Your cafe starts out with two or three cats during the earlier portion of your business endeavor. But over time, you’ll begin adding even more cats to your stable. Along with more cats comes more customers who’re looking to be paired up with the appropriate felines. As soon as you spot new customers, click on any of them to get a look at the face icon that represents their personality.

• One other aspect of a customer you should look up is their level, which can be seen as a number inside a yellow star near their head. Pair up the right cat with a customer by making sure that cat’s personality trait matches up with that same individual. And always take care of higher level customers first. Your higher level cats need to put to work ASAP so that those higher level customers get taken care of before anyone else. You’ll earn bonus “Hearts” after matching up your Customers with cats that have the same personality trait. Hearts go straight towards the level up process for your cats.

2. Keep an Eye out for Blue Exclamation Points!

• Random duties need to be taken care of around your cafe. You’ll know it’s time for you to complete one when a blue exclamation point pops up on your screen. They’re pretty simple tasks, such as cleaning away footprints, making your customers drinks, petting your cats etc. Never pass up the opportunity to tend to these duties – completing them gets you “Tokens,” which are put towards “Customizations.” Adding some extra furniture to your cafe doesn’t impact your progress in any way, but it’s still nice to add a little bit of extra flair to your business’ interior.

3. Earn Fish and Go Crazy Spending Them on Cat Upgrade Items

• The main currency you’ll acquire is “Fish.” You accrue Fish just by opening Delivery Baskets. Once you get a good amount of them, do a quick check of the items you’ll need in order to level up your cats. Then head into the shop to pick up the appropriate “Cat Upgrade Items” for each of them. Upgrade your cats across the board so that they’ll be ready to take care of high-level customers in the future. Your Fish is also used to adopt new cats, by the way.

4. BASKETS GALORE!

• You’ll pick up varying amounts of the game’s main rewards by collecting all the goodies waiting inside “Delivery Baskets.” “KittyKash” is put towards instantly opening baskets – don’t worry about using them towards another goal because they’re only used for that sole task. Getting new baskets happens just by playing the game normally, but you can also acquire two daily “Bonus Baskets” just by waiting out a fixed time limit.

• These two baskets usually contain some rare rewards, so step away from the game after an extensive game session. After three hours and a few extra minutes pass, those Bonus Baskets become available. Bonus Baskets always give you the chance to double the amount of each reward you’re given, so watch that video advertisement every time the option is presented to you.

5. The Level Up Process

• As you hit new player levels, your cafe grows exponentially. Along with a bigger shop comes new cats to adopt. Just play the game normally and regularly complete all the missions listed on the “Today’s Tasks” tab. Oh and don’t forget to link your game to Facebook – you’ll earn five bits of KittyKash just for doing so. As for when new cats become available, click on the cat face in the bottom menu and scroll down the list to see who’s next.

