Nintendo Direct July 2018 Rumored To Appear Tomorrow

An anonymous user on 4chan allegedly leaked the date of a new Nintendo Direct in July along with a list of games supposedly being announced.

Now anonymous users wouldn’t normally be credible, but industry insider LeakyPandy said that the 4chan post was “surprisingly, very grounded.” They said that the date of the Direct was a bit spotty, though.

LeakyPandy correctly predicted the Nintendo Direct presentation last March a few days before it was announced. They also predicted the Switch port of Fortnite Battle Royale well before it was announced at E3 2018, saying that they’ve heard about it since before establishing their first Twitter account of Vandal Leaks. While they were incorrect about the announcement of the “Save the World” PvE portion of Fortnite on Switch and exclusive DLC based on Nintendo IPs, they did predict cross platform play. So while the 4chan post is still very much a rumor, having the backing of LeakyPandy is a pretty good reason to pay attention to it.

We also have some official news to back up the idea of a new Nintendo Direct, especially one so close to E3. ScreenRant reports that after Nintnedo experienced a drop in shares after their E3 presentation due to their low quantity of games, outgoing Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima reassured shareholders in an earnings call that Nintendo’s lineup for 2018 hasn’t been fully revealed and that the company is planning on releasing more information on upcoming games at a later time. So now might be the time for that announcement.

Let’s take a look at all the rumors and predictions in the 4chan post. Keep in mind that this is still very much in the rumor phase and may turn out to be inaccurate or untrue.

This texts has, surpringly, very grounded contents headline wise for the most part. The date for the direct is super iffy but, hey, they are still a half a dozen hours to utterly destroy us. If you like llurking 4chan for info, look out for stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/nUJ72yaPDA — LeakyPandy (@LeakyPandy) July 18, 2018

According to the 4chan user, the Nintendo Direct in July will take place tomorrow, July 19. Though again, LeakyPandy wasn’t sure the date was completely accurate.

The user lists many games we already know exist. The games we know about include WarioWare Gold, the 3DS remake of Luigi’s Mansion, the 3DS remake of Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Dark Souls Remastered, The World Ends With You Final Remix, Undertale, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Super Mario Party, Megaman 11, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, Team Sonic Racing, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo likes to remind us of games they’ve already announced during Direct presentations, so it would make sense to include these games.

The 4chan user predicted the release dates for the games above that didn’t previously have release dates.

Luigi’s Mansion – September 21

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story – January 2019

Dark Souls Remastered – August 31

The World Ends With You – September 14

Undertale – September 20

Travis Strikes Again – October 26

The user also predicted an announcement of DLC for Kirby Star Allies coming July 27. We’ve known for a while that the second wave of Dream Friends added to the game will be Daroach from Kirby Squeak Squad, Dark Meta Knight from Kirby & The Amazing Mirror, and Adeleine & Ribbon from Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. The user also predicts a reminder of DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, most likely the Torna – The Golden Country expansion. The user also predicts an announcement of the release date of Shovel Knight’s King of Cards expansion, which is October 5.

And now we get to the wild predictions.

It starts off tame with a western localization of the third generation of Yokai Watch games on 3DS as well as a localization of Taiko Drum Master on the Switch (which is pretty likely according to Eurogamer).

But then we get “WarioLand Awazon’s [sic] Quest” on 3DS. Perhaps it will be the long awaited follow up to the Wario Land series, which hasn’t seen a new entry since Wario Land: Shake It in 2008? The user also predicts “The Legend of Zelda: Awakening” on 3DS. This could be a 3DS remake of Link’s Awakening on the Game Boy or even a reimagining of the game similar to how A Link Between Worlds reimagined A Link to the Past.

The user then predicts Switch and 3DS ports of Paper Mario: Color Splash for release on February 11, 2019 as well as a Switch port of Grand Theft Auto V for November 23, 2018. Can you imagine the backlash Nintendo would face if they chose to release ports of the disappointing Color Splash instead of announcing a new, proper Paper Mario game? Besides, we’re already getting a remake of a Mario RPG in 2019 with Bowser’s Inside Story. As for the Grand Theft Auto V port, we can see it happening given how popular the game is to this day and if a game as huge as Skyrim can work on the console then GTAV certainly could.

Finally, the user predicts “New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe.” If this is true, then this suggests a compilation of old New Super Mario Bros. levels packed together though it could also be a brand new entry in the series. However, even though Nintendo likes to have multiple games with Mario in them every year they do like to space out their core Mario platformers. We’re not sure it they’re willing to release another Mario platformer one year after Super Mario Odyssey.

What do you think of the rumors and speculation? Let us know in the comment section below.

