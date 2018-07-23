Sonic Mania Plus Cheat Codes Discovered

Cheat codes have been discovered in Sonic Mania Plus, granting players access to a bunch of neat effects.

The cheat codes were compiled by Sonic Stadium. The codes work across all versions of the game but they’re not sure if you need the full Encore DLC for them to work or if they work just fine with an updated version of the original Sonic Mania. The codes only work in Mania Mode.

To activated the codes, you need to enter the level select menu. According to GameXplain, you need to have unlocked the debug mode to get to the level select. Highlight the “No Save” option in Mania Mode and hit the button to select game options to enable debug mode. Then you need to hold down a button and then select No Save to get to the menu. The specific button you need to hold down for each version is highlighted below:

PS4: Hold Square, Select No save Xbox: Hold X, Select No save Switch: Hold Y, Select No save

Once you’re in the level select menu, go down to the Sound Test. From there you need to play a series of music tracks to activate the code.

The list of music tracks you need to play and what effect they have on the game are listed below:

3 3 3 1 9 7 9 0 8 1 1 – Changes all animals into Squirrels 4 1 2 6 – All Emeralds 1 9 9 2 1 1 2 4 – Infinite Continues 2 0 1 8 0 6 2 3 – Force Encore Mode 1 9 8 9 0 5 0 1 – Unknown 2 0 1 7 0 8 1 5 – Super Sonic Flight in normal levels (Don’t need to be Super to trigger it) 9 0 0 1 – Max Control For Sonic (Dropdash, Super Peel Out, Insta-Shield) 0 0 0 0 6 2 1 4 – Disable Super Music

You’ll know if you entered the code correctly if you hear a ringing sound. Multiple codes can be entered at a time to combine their effects. For instance, you can use Force Encore Mode and Max Control for Sonic to give the Super Peel Out move to the other characters, according to Sonic Stadium.

Once you entered the codes, you can just select a level to play in.

