Madden NFL 19: A Look at Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was drafted number one overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns are no strangers to picking high in the draft but they are strangers to having that high pick perform well.

Several of the Browns’ picks have flamed out with the team including Trent Richardson and Johnny Manziel.

Baker Mayfield will look to shake that trend and he has the weapons to do so. In the world of Madden, Mayfield will have Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry at his disposal meaning he has two solid receivers to toss the ball to.

Outside of his overall rating of 82, there’s not a whole lot known about how Mayfield will perform in Madden so we’re taking an even deeper dive into his stats.

Here are Baker Mayfield’s ratings in every category in Madden NFL 19.

Baker Mayfield Madden Ratings

As with all players in Madden NFL 19, these ratings are likely going to change throughout the season depending on how Mayfield performs.

Overall: 81

Speed: 81

Strength: 70

Agility: 84

Acceleration: 86

Awareness: 64

Break Tackle: 70

Trucking: 67

Elusiveness: 82

Ball Carrier Vision: 86

Stiff Arm: 60

Spin Move: 48

Juke Move: 81

Carrying: 67

Catching: 59

Short Route Run: 22

Medium Route Run: 17

Deep Route Run: 13

Catch in Traffic: 23

Spectacular Catch: 55

Release: 15

Jump: 73

Throw Power: 95

Short Throw Accuracy: 88

Medium Throw Accuracy: 83

Deep Throw Accuracy: 80

Throw on the Run: 88

Break Sack: 86

Play Action: 85

Tackle: 32

Hit Power: 24

Power Moves: 10

Finesse Moves: 10

Block Shedding: 28

Pursuit: 33

Play Recognition: 15

Man Coverage: 10

Zone Coverage: 12

Press: 10

Pass Block: 16

Pass Block Power: 12

Pass Block Finesse: 10

Run Block: 25

Run Block Power: 15

Run Block Finesse: 10

Lead Block: 22

Impact Blocking: 32

Kick Power: 30

Kick Accuracy: 16

Return: 10

Stamina: 94

Injury: 91

Mayfield should perform quite well in Madden due to his ability to scramble out of the pocket and make throws on the run. Mobile quarterbacks have always had success in Madden and that doesn’t appear to be changing with this installment.

Madden NFL 19 releases August 10 for PS4, Xbox One and PS4. Hall of Fame Edition owners receive three day early access beginning August 7.

