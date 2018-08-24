5 Bendy in Nightmare Run Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Bendy can’t seem to catch a break!

Joey Drew Studios’ fun-loving icon is always on the run. Angry treasure chests, cars, and even soup cans are out to eliminate him and his friends. In Bendy in Nightmare Run, you’re put in charge of steering clear of of big bosses, stomping on annoying minions, collecting cans of Bacon Soup, and using projectiles to knock out your massive foes. We’ve set out to make your boss run a much simpler one, which is why we’ve compiled this essential tips guide for the game.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Bendy in Nightmare Run:

Download the Bendy in Nightmare Run APK here.

1. Dodge, Collect, and Take Out Those Massive Bosses!

• In Bendy in Nightmare Run, you’ll take on four different bosses. Each boss comes with four separate acts that have three distinct goals you can complete besides beating the boss. Try to memorize what those goals are before you start up a new run – those extra Bacon Soup cans you get for completing them are essential to your progress.

• Another thing you’ll always want to do before starting a stage is increasing your health by watching a video ad. Once you start playing, everything you’re asked to do should come naturally – collect Bacon Soup Cans, dodge the boss’ attacks, steer clear of incoming enemies, and pick up projectiles so you can use them to lower the boss’ health. Note that new acts for each boss comes with new obstacles to dodge, so make sure you’re aware of those boss changes by the time you reach the final act.

2. Sometimes, Flinging Projectiles is Better Than Butt Stomping

• Bendy and his buddies can smash enemies by jumping into the air and smashing down on them with a quick butt slam. But you’ll soon come to realize that performing this action while there’s so much happening onscreen is more harmful than helpful at times. Instead of risking Bendy’s life and causing him to get damaged because of a mistimed butt smash, just throw all those collectible projectiles at them.

• There will be instances during a boss run where the boss disappears and you’ll have a bunch of baddies tailing you. This is the best time to clear them out with projectiles, focus on running, and making sure Bendy stays unharmed. Mastering the double jump maneuver and activating a butt smash is essential during the later stages of the game, but sometimes you’re much better off clocking a baddie with an axe attack.

3. Replay Stages and Rack Up Those Bacon Soup Cans

• Everything in Bendy in Nightmare Run is pretty darn expensive! Booster items, the slots needed to equip those items, character upgrades, new characters, and custom gear have some pretty steep Bacon Soup prices.

• Instead of relying on the in-game store and spending real cash on bundles of Bacon Soup, just go back and replay stages you’ve already beaten or are close to completing. That way, you can rack up even more Bacon Soup Cans since you’ll have a easier time playing through a stage you’ve already beaten. Just like before, stay alive as long as possible, complete the current act’s three missions, and add even more Bacon Soup cans to your collection.

4. BOOSTERS!

• Bendy and his buddies have three slots set aside for helpful Booster items. The Booster you can buy are the Magnet, Shield, Bomb, Daze, Fortune, and Heal. The three best items you should equip once you have the currency to do so are the Magnet, Bomb, and Fortune.

• Together, these three items are capable of automatically collecting Bacon Soup Cans, doing big damage to anyone in your vicinity, and doubling the amount of Bacon Soup cans you pick up during a stage run. Over time, you’ll eventually realize that beating bosses and having a thousand or more Bacon Soup Cans in your inventory is a bit easier to do!

5. OH AND OTHER CHARACTERS!

• There’s two other runners besides Bendy – Boris the Wolf and Alice Angel. The best character in the game is actually Boris – even though he takes twice the damage of the other characters, he’s able to spawn more weapons.

• Once you master the game’s mechanics, dodging everything and anything in your way shouldn’t be much of an issue. Having more projectiles at your beck and call will definitely help you beat bosses much quicker than before. So unlocking Boris, equipping him with the proper Booster setup, and upgrading him over time will take you very far in the game.

