IGN’s Dead Cells Review Plagiarizes Youtuber

Popular gaming and entertainment website IGN finds themselves in hot water this morning after accusations of plagiarism have been brought up regarding their Dead Cells review.

A YouTuber by the name of Boomstick Gaming noticed the similarities between the reviews and created a video showcasing the similarities. At some points the IGN review plagiarizes the YouTuber word for word.

The IGN written and video review, that gave Dead Cells a 9.7, has since been taken down off the site and replaced with the following message:

Editor’s Note: As a group of writers and creators who value our own work and that of others in our field, the editorial staff of IGN takes plagiarism very seriously. In light of concerns that have been raised about our Dead Cells review, we’ve removed it for the time being and are investigating.

Boomstick Gaming, which was likely a small YouTube channel before this, has amassed more than 140,000 views on this video and now has close to 17,000 subscribers at the time of this writing.

The video, embedded above, points out several similarities between the reviews which leaves the IGN review in question since there are so many. Boomstick Gaming’s review was published a week ago while IGN’s came out yesterday.

The IGN Dead Cells review was written by Nintendo Editor Filip Miucin. Miucin is a salaried IGN employee and has not addressed the accusation in public yet. The tweet he sent out was the Dead Cells video review.

Along with highly addictive and rewarding gameplay, Dead Cells delivers one of the most satisfying and well-designed action roguelite experiences you can currently play.

Video: https://t.co/ugiYb8UNn8 pic.twitter.com/UCMJet21Sc — Filip Miucin (@FilipMiucin) August 6, 2018

Outside of the text put in place of IGN’s review, IGN has not stated if there would be some sort of punishment for Miucin as of yet.

Dead Cells is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more gaming news, guides and features stay with us here at Heavy.

