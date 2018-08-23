Fortnite Servers Offline: How Long Will the 5.30 Update Take?

Fortnite’s newest update – v5.30 – is officially getting implemented into the game. This patch will introduce a new item and game mode, along with various weapon and item balances. Like other patches, developer Epic Games have booted players and taken the servers offline until this update is ready to go live.

While there is no exact time for when the servers will go back on, Epic typically takes 2-3 hours depending on the size of the update. Given they are implementing a decent sized patch, we expect this to take a little longer. This means you can expect to play again around 6:00 – 7:00 AM ET / 3:00 – 4:00 am PT. Remember this can change, but Epic is pretty good at having the servers up before most people are awake.

If you really want to play as soon as possible we recommend checking back every hour just to safe. This patch is only 2.8 GB on PC so it’s likely that the servers come back online in 1-2 hours. Similar patches have taken around this time, so we don’t expect 5.30 to be any different. Of course, this is subject to change, but Epic is pretty consistent when it comes to updating Fortnite.

Shake it up with a new item coming to Battle Royale in Patch v5.30. Downtime starts tomorrow, August 23 at 4 AM ET (0800 GMT). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2018

For the unaware, the 5.30 patch is introducing an item called a Rift-To-Go. When used, this generates a Rift right on your player, allowing you to soar high into air. Not only is this perfect for escaping the storm, but it can be used to surprise and flank enemies. The Rift also lasts long enough for your teammates to run through and you can even use it while riding in an ATK.

The new mode is called Score Royale and it revolves around obtaining the most points before a match ends. You score increases based on the number of coins you obtain, certain actions performed, or if you win the game. There have also been a number of item and weapon rebalances, however, none are drastic enough to shake up the current meta.

For the complete Fortnite v5.30 patch notes go here.

