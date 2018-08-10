Madden 19 Longshot Cast: Meet the Actors & Actresses From Season 2 Homecoming

Devin Wade, Colt Cruise and the rest of the Longshot cast are back for Madden 19. Season 2 is officially titled Longshot: Homecoming, and we're here to provide some background on the top actors featured in this year's game. We have done our best to avoid putting spoilers in this article, but we do discuss the different main characters that will appear in the game. If you prefer to be surprised by that aspect of Longshot, you may not want to read further.

What can fans expect from the second season? Cruise has a more prominent role in this year's story, and Mathis High School serves as the backdrop for a good portion of the mode. Here's how EA Sports described this year's theme.

"Players will continue to track Devin Wade and Colt Cruise on their journey following the results of the reality competition that propelled Wade’s football career into the spotlight," EA Sports explains. "In this season of Longshot, Wade starts training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. Players will control Wade’s story in his quest to prove he belongs in the NFL. Cruise’s story focuses on his attempt to get another chance in the NFL while off the field obligations tear him further away from his dream."

This year's game is a mix of backstory for Cruise and Wade while you continue to try to help both players achieve their NFL dreams. In one form or another, the majority of Longshot: Homecoming is set in Texas. There are also options to take the Longshot characters into other Madden game modes.

"Longshot in Madden 19 also takes its immersive gameplay outside the story mode," EA Sports notes. "Now, you will be able to continue Devin and Colt’s narrative in Madden’s other popular game modes, Connected Franchise and Madden Ultimate Team. See if you can take Devin to Super Bowl glory in Franchise while building the legend of Mathis football as Colt looks to guide his high school to gridiron success."

Friday Night Light's famed quarterback Scott Porter is back playing Cruise, while JR Lemon returns as Devin Wade. Just like in the inaugural season, Madden 19 features people who have often been ignored in past sports video games. Women again play a key role as actress Joey King stars as Cruise's sister in Madden 19. For the first time in the Madden franchise, a deaf player serves a key role in the game. Conrad Bluth plays a hearing impaired high school player in Longshot's second season. While we are here to highlight the top actors and actresses from the game, you can check out IMDB's full rundown of every single person who played a role in Longshot.

Click the next arrow to see the Madden 19 Longshot: Homecoming cast.